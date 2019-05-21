Saudi Arabia PPR Pipes Market Forecast to 2024 - Key Players are Al Koblan Thermopipe Factory, Almona Plastic Products, MT-Plast Company, MMT Group and Tahweel Pipes

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia PPR Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia PPR pipes market reached a volume of 21,357 Tons in 2018. PPR pipes are thermoplastic pipes which are manufactured from polypropylene random copolymer.

They are ideal for drain, waste, ventilation and sewage applications. Due to their fusion welding and corrosion resistant properties, these pipes are extensively used in high pressure cold and hot water plumbing, and potable water supply systems. The demand for PPR pipes in Saudi Arabia is escalating as they are cost effective, environment friendly and offer numerous advantages over other piping systems.

The Saudi Arabia PPR market is growing on account of several growth-inducing factors. PPR pipes have high mechanical strength, easy workability, resistance to stray electrical currents and low density, owing to which these pipes are used in irrigation, plumbing and water distribution systems.

Further, they offer high resistance against reactive chemicals, thereby being ideal for use in research facilities and chemical industries. Apart from this, Saudi Arabia provides various opportunities to PPR pipe manufacturers as it is the largest producer and exporter of polymers and chemicals globally.



On account of these factors, the Saudi Arabia PPR pipes market is projected to reach a volume of 24,186 Tons by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2% during 2019-2024.



Market Summary:



Based on type, the market has been segmented as high pressure and low pressure pipes. Currently, high pressure pipes dominate this market followed by the low pressure pipes.

On the basis of application, plumbing represents the largest segment, followed by chemical industries and labs.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Al Koblan Thermopipe Factory Co., Almona Plastic Products Ltd. Co., MT-Plast Company, MMT Group and Tahweel Pipes.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the Saudi Arabia PPR pipes (Polypropylene Random Copolymer pipes) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Which are the popular product types in the Saudi Arabia PPR pipes market?

What are the major application sectors in the Saudi Arabia PPR pipes market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the PPR pipes industry in Saudi Arabia ?

? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Saudi Arabia PPR pipes market?

What is the structure of the Saudi Arabia PPR pipes market and who are the key players?

How are PPR pipes manufactured?

What are the key requirements for setting up a PPR pipes manufacturing plant?

What are the various unit operations involved in setting up a PPR pipes manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a PPR Pipes manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a PPR pipes manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for PPR Pipes?

What are the transportation requirements for PPR Pipes?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a PPR Pipes manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a PPR Pipes manufacturing plant?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Saudi Arabia PPR Pipes Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 High Pressure Pipes

6.2 Low pressure Pipes



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Plumbing

7.2 Chemical Industries and Labs

7.3 Others



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Key Players



9 PPR Pipes Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Detailed Process Flow

9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

9.4 Key Success and Risks Factors for Manufacturers



10 Requirements for Setting Up a PPR Pipes Manufacturing Plant

10.1 Land Requirements

10.2 Construction Requirements

10.3 Machinery Requirements

10.4 Machinery Pictures

10.5 Raw Material Requirements

10.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.7 Packaging Requirements

10.8 Transportation Requirements

10.9 Utilities Requirements

10.10 Manpower Requirements



11 Profiles of Key Players

11.1 Al Koblan Thermopipe Factory Co.

11.2 Almona Plastic Products Ltd. Co.

11.3 MT-Plast Company

11.4 MMT Group

11.5 Tahweel Pipes



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eo19te

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

