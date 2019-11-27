Saudi Arabia Truck Loading Arms Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024
Nov 27, 2019, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Truck Loading Arms Market By Type (Top Loading and Bottom Loading), By End User (Saudi Aramco, Non-Saudi Aramco and EPC Contractor (Domestic and Non-Saudi Arabia)), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Saudi Arabian truck loading arms market is projected to grow from $ 1.17 million in 2018 to $ 1.55 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2024, owing to huge investments in the petrochemical sector and oil refineries.
A loading arm permits the transfer of liquid or liquefied gas from one tank to another through an articulated pipe system consisting of rigid piping and swivel joints to obtain flexibility. Transfer to or from a truck transported tank requires a top loading arm or a bottom loading arm. Moreover, various truck loading regulations imposed by Saudi Arabia government are expected to positively influence the country's truck loading arms market during forecast period.
In terms of end-user, the Saudi Arabian truck loading arms market has been categorized into Saudi Aramco, Non-Saudi Aramco and EPC Contractor. Among the end-users, Saudi Aramco accounted for the majority market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its market dominance in coming years, on the back of various investments planned by the company related to capacity expansion in the country.
Some of the leading players in the Saudi Arabian truck loading arms market are Emco Wheaton, OPW Engineered Systems, TechnipFMC plc, Kanon Loading Equipment, Loadtec Engineered Systems Ltd. and Oil & Gas Systems Limited.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Saudi Arabia Truck Loading Arms Market Outlook
4.1. Saudi Arabia Truck Loading Arms Market Size & Forecast (2017-2024)
4.1.1. By Value & Volume
4.2. Market Share & Forecast (2017-2024)
4.2.1. By Type (Top Loading & Bottom Loading)
4.2.2. By End User (Saudi Aramco, Non-Saudi Aramco and EPC Contractor)
4.2.3. By EPC Contractor (Domestic and Non-Saudi Arabia)
4.2.4. By Company
5. Saudi Arabia Truck Bottom Loading Arms Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast (2017-2024)
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast (2017-2024)
5.2.1. By End User (Saudi Aramco, Non-Saudi Aramco and EPC Contractor)
5.2.2. By EPC Contractor (Domestic and Non-Saudi Arabia)
6. Saudi Arabia Truck Top Loading Arms Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast (2017-2024)
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast (2017-2024)
6.2.1. By End User (Saudi Aramco, Non-Saudi Aramco and EPC Contractor)
6.2.2. By EPC Contractor (Domestic and Non-Saudi Arabia)
7. Saudi Arabia Metering Skid (Volume Dispense Application) Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast (2017-2024)
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast (2017-2024)
7.2.1. By End User (Saudi Aramco, Non-Saudi Aramco and EPC Contractor)
7.2.2. By EPC Contractor (Domestic and Non-Saudi Arabia)
8. Supply Chain Analysis
9. Import Analysis
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
13. Saudi Arabia Country Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Emco Wheaton
14.2. OPW Engineered Systems
14.3. TechnipFMC plc
14.4. Kanon Loading Equipment
14.5. Loadtec Engineered Systems Ltd
14.6. ODS Metering Systems
14.7. Saudi Thalate Group
14.8. Gulf Steel Works
14.9. Alderley plc
14.10. Oil & Gas Systems Limited
15. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orcxq9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article