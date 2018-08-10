Saudi Arabia Water Pumps Market 2013-2018 & 2023 - Market is Projected to Grow to $319 Million
15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Saudi Arabia Water Pumps Market By Type (Centrifugal Pumps & Positive Displacement Pumps), By Application (Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment (Including Desalination), Oil & Gas, Power & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia water pumps market is projected to grow to $319 million by 2023, predominantly on account of increasing installation of desalination and municipal water treatment plants in the country.
Growing number of petroleum refining and chemical processing units, in addition to expanding real estate and infrastructure industry, is expected to augment demand for water pumps in the country during forecast period.
Few of the other key factors that would aid the market are growing investments in water pump facilities and increasing government focus towards providing quality drinking water across the country.
Saudi Arabia Water Pumps Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of water pumps market in Saudi Arabia:
- Water Pumps Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Centrifugal Pumps & Positive Displacement Pumps), By Application (Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment (Including Desalination), Oil & Gas, Power & Others)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in Saudi Arabia water pumps market include
- Grundfos Saudi Arabia Company Ltd.
- KSB Pumps Arabia Ltd.
- Pentair Middle East FZE
- Sulzer Saudi Pump Company LLC
- Ebara Pumps Saudi Arabia LLC (EPS)
- ITT Saudi Co.
- SPX Flow Saudi Arabia LLC
- Flowserve-Al Rushaid Company Ltd.
- WILO Saudi Arabia LLC
- Arabian Pumps
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. Saudi Arabia Water Pumps Market Outlook
6. Saudi Arabia Centrifugal Pumps Market Outlook
7. Saudi Arabia Positive Displacement Pumps Market Outlook
8. Market Dynamics
9. Market Trends & Developments
10. Supply Chain Analysis
11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
12. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile
13. Import-Export Analysis
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s4vv3b/saudi_arabia?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets