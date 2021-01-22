Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property Concerns with Controlling the Infringing Facilities in the Kingdom

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In continuation of the Saudi efforts to protect and enforce intellectual property rights, the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP), in cooperation with the General Security, has launched inspection campaigns across Saudi Arabia with the aim of controlling commercial stores that violate intellectual property rights regulations. During January 2021, 11620 items violating creative rights were seized, including electronics, computer programs, sound recordings, and printed works (student services).

The campaign was launched by conducting preliminary surveys and more than 440 visits of mystery shoppers to targeted areas. In accordance with the laws and regulations in Saudi Arabia, establishments that violated intellectual property rights and prohibited or exploited goods were identified.

In the same context, SAIP has launched a parallel campaign aimed at inspecting websites to verify the extent of their compliance with intellectual property systems. Legal measures was taken against infringing websites that amount to blocking them. As a result of this campaign, more than 355 websites were inspected, of which 77 were proven to violate intellectual property systems. Accordingly, these websites were blocked.

The campaign came as an extension of the periodic field tours carried out by intellectual property inspectors on commercial establishments to combat the violation of property rights and to control the performance of service providers. In cooperation with partners from the government and private sectors, intellectual property inspection is done by means of continuous awareness-raising, inspection campaigns, knowledge of violators, and the punitive legal measures against them.

SAIP stressed that it will be keen to take necessary measures to penalize violators of intellectual property in Saudi Arabia. SAIP also urged citizens and residents to support efforts of respecting intellectual property by communicating with SAIP official channels through social media @saipksa, email [email protected] and the contact customer service number: 920021421.

Contact:

Abdullah Almansour

00966920021421

[email protected]

SOURCE Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP)