Saudi has Delivered USD 180 Million in Oil Derivatives to Yemen since October

"Delivery and distribution of this fuel shows how the Kingdom is keen to keep lights on and generators working 24/7 across Yemen; stable electricity allows schools, hospitals and essential infrastructure facilities to operate and meet the needs of the Yemeni people," said Mohammed Al Jaber, Saudi Ambassador to Yemen and Supervisor of SDRPY. "We will always support our brothers and sisters in Yemen, and will keep doing so until all Yemenis struggling under the appalling conditions created by the Iran-backed Houthi insurgency have dignified living standards. With renewed hope, I look forward to the end of conflict and a growing peace."