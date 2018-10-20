Saudi Public Prosecutor: Preliminary Investigations into Case of Citizen Jamal Khashoggi Show Death

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Public Prosecutor stated the following: preliminary investigations carried out by the Public Prosecution Office into the disappearance of citizen Jamal Khashoggi revealed that the discussions that took place between him and the persons with whom he met him during his visit to the Kingdom's Consulate in Istanbul led quarrels and an altercation, which tragically resulted in his death. The Public Prosecutor confirms that its investigations into this case continue with 18 individuals, who are all Saudi nationals, in custody with the aim of reaching all the facts and declaring them, and to hold all those involved in this case accountable and bringing them to justice.

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office