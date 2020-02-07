Saudia Arabia's IoT in Manufacturing Market, 2015 to 2025 - Major Companies are Launching New Services & Solutions in Order to Stay Competitive

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia IoT in Manufacturing Market, By Component, By Application Area (Predictive Maintenance, Business Process Optimization, etc.), By Vertical, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabian IoT in Manufacturing Market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 27% until 2025, owing to the rising volume of data generated through big data analysis and business intelligence leading to collecting data that can optimise overall production systems and processes.



Moreover, digital transformations in manufacturing due to new technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence and emergence of intelligent factories with machine-to-machine communications will drive the growth of the market.



Based on components of the IoT in Manufacturing market, the services segment is expected to lead the market due to the application of managed services in deploying IoT based on consumer preferences. Based on the vertical, the energy and utilities segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to applications like process optimization, plant automation, etc.



Major players operating in the Saudi Arabian IoT in Manufacturing Market include Saudi Business Machines Ltd. (SBM), Zain KSA, Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily), Saudi Telecom Company (STC), MachinesTalk, Cisco Saudi Arabia, Siemens KSA and others. Major companies are launching new services and solutions in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study



To analyze and forecast the market size of the Saudi Arabian IoT in Manufacturing Market, in terms of value.

To classify and forecast the Saudi Arabian IoT in Manufacturing Market based on component, application area, vertical market and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Saudi Arabian IoT in Manufacturing Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Saudi Arabian IoT in Manufacturing Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the solutions and services of the Saudi Arabian IoT in Manufacturing Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Saudi Arabia IoT in Manufacturing Market Landscape



6. Saudi Arabia IoT in Manufacturing Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By Components (Services, Solutions, Platforms)

6.2.2. By Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)

6.2.3. By Solutions (Network Management, Data Management, Device Management, Application Management and Smart Surveillance)

6.2.4. By Platforms (Device Management Platform, Application Management Platform and Connectivity Management Platform)

6.2.5. By Application Area (Predictive maintenance, Business Process Optimization, Asset Tracking & Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Real-Time Workforce Tracking & Management and Others)

6.2.6. By Vertical (Energy & Utilities, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Food & Beverages & Others)

6.2.7. By Company

6.2.8. By Region

6.3. Market Map



7. Saudi Arabia IoT Services in Manufacturing Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Application Area

7.2.2. By Vertical



8. Saudi Arabia IoT Solutions in Manufacturing Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Application Area

8.2.2. By Vertical



9. Saudi Arabia IoT Platforms in Manufacturing Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size and Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Application Area

9.2.2. By Vertical



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Supply Chain Analysis



13. Policy & Regulatory



14. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Company Profiles

15.1.1. Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily)

15.1.2. Saudi Telecom Company (STC)

15.1.3. Saudi Business Machines Ltd. (SBM)

15.1.4. Zain KSA

15.1.5. Cisco Saudi Arabia

15.1.6. Siemens KSA

15.1.7. Saudi Oracle Ltd.

15.1.8. CloudIoT Company

15.1.9. MachinesTalk

15.1.10. General Electric Saudi Arabia

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



16. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sa5imj

