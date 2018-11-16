Sauk Business Enterprises, Black Hawk And Sac And Fox Casinos Choose CasinoTrac Management System

MINNETONKA, Minn., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sauk Business Enterprises, one of the premier gaming operators in Oklahoma, has elected to replace their casino's management systems with the Table Trac, Inc.'s CasinoTrac.

Black Hawk Casino located in Shawnee, Oklahoma, features over 600 games. At The Black Hawk Casino, their goal is a rather simple one: to have the friendliest, most helpful staff, and to provide their customers with a "best in class" gaming experience. When you want to take a break from the casino action, step over to the One River restaurant or the casino's full-service bar which features live entertainment every weekend.

The Sac and Fox Nation Casino, located in Stroud, Oklahoma, features over 150 of today's most popular slot machines as well as live entertainment every Saturday night. The casino also spotlights the Rende Vu', a cafe style restaurant. The restaurant has a great selection of food and the customer service to match.

"Table Trac is both honored and excited to be the system provider to such a reputable and successful operator," stated Chad Hoehne, Table Trac CEO. "CasinoTrac will bring significant value with its robust platform and unique architecture to support gaming, and provide our full-featured and easy-to-use line of products to all of their gaming departments," Hoehne added.

