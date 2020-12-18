Saúl Martínez's new book Vagabundo sin Retorno, a thought-provoking compendium of sentiments and lessons about life's intricacies

Love of neighbor and God and a new being are about to be born. Through literature, we can talk about the good and the bad and everything that happens in our country, as well as worldwide.

If many speak of better opportunities for life, work, health, education, etc., it is sad to write these words because we hear them mentioned every day and nothing at all.

Of what we live in the country, there are only unanswered questions for the entire impoverished population of our country; the unemployed; and those who do not have a roof, education, health, and food while the so-called father of the country only has the sarcasm he makes from day to day when he watches his people walk from dawn to dusk, without hope of obtaining employment. There is no doubt that we live in the street of bitterness.

I would like that in this country, which I love so much, there were no complaints, pain, suffering, exploitation, unemployment, and much less marginalization. There are many times I would like to die and be born in another time when there is no exploitation but only love and living with a spirit full of courage toward success and improvement."

Published by Page Publishing, Saúl Martínez's new book Vagabundo sin Retorno will inspire critical wisdom upon the readers as they immerse themselves in the wise expositions about life's complexities.

Consumers who wish to be filled with grace and knowledge through sagacious literature about life can purchase Vagabundo sin Retorno in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1388677/Sa_l_Mart_nez.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

