Saulsbury Donates $100,000 to Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation's Fund to Repair Pool at Balmorhea State Park

ODESSA, Texas, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Saulsbury has announced a donation of $100,000 to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation's Balmorhea State Park fund to repair the spring-fed pool at Balmorhea State Park. The pool was closed earlier this year following the collapse of part of the pool's wall.

In August, Apache Corporation established a challenge grant for the fund and will be matching Saulsbury's donation as Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation works to raise $2 million to repair the world's largest spring-fed swimming pool.

"Saulsbury is proud to help contribute to the fund to repair of one of West Texas' most beloved pools," said Bubba Saulsbury, Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Saulsbury. "As an Odessa-based company, many of our employees have spent time at the iconic pool in West Texas over the years. Through our support, we look forward to seeing the community enjoy the park for many generations to come."

As part of their core values, Saulsbury is committed to supporting the communities in which its employees live and work. Throughout its 51-year history, Saulsbury has provided support to the community through in-kind donations, volunteer services and monetary support.

John J. Christmann IV, Chief Executive Officer and President of Apache Corporation commented, "We are thankful to Saulsbury for their generous support of our matching challenge grant in partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation. Their donation and our subsequent dollar-for-dollar match is significant in helping us reach our fundraising goal to fully fund the repair of the Balmorhea pool, an iconic West Texas destination."

The pool at Balmorhea State Park was closed in early 2018 following a structural collapse of a wall caused by years of erosion from the flow of water from the springs. The repairs to the pool at Balmorhea State Park are ongoing. The pool is expected to re-open in early 2019.

"Generations of Texans have enjoyed the cool, clear waters at Balmorhea, and we're immensely grateful for Saulsbury's donation to match Apache's challenge grant," said Anne Brown, Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation Executive Director. "We hope everyone who has ever dipped a toe in this Texas treasure will consider making a donation to help."

