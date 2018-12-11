Saulsbury Makes Strides on Processing Plants in U.S. Hot Spots for Natural Gas, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Saulsbury Industries (Odessa, Texas) is at the forefront of one of the fastest-growing sectors of the domestic energy market: natural gas production. The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company is at work on a slew of projects in the Permian Basin, SCOOP/STACK plays and other busy areas for gas extraction and processing. Industrial Info is tracking more than $3 billion in active projects involving Saulsbury, with more than 33% of the total investment value (TIV) attributed to projects that already have begun construction.

Within this article: Details on some of the highest-valued projects involving Saulsbury, including those in the Permian Basin and SCOOP/STACK plays from companies such as Apache Corporation, Vaquero Midstream and Cardinal Midstream LLC.

Other companies featured: Honeywell International Incorporated, DCP Midstream LP and Kinder Morgan Incorporated.

William Ploch

713-783-5147

SOURCE Industrial Info Resources, Inc.

