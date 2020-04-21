Savage Brands Expands Partnership with Refinery Lab to Strengthen Digital Strategy and Execution Capabilities

HOUSTON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Savage Brands, a purpose-driven agency specializing in branding, marketing, leadership development and culture building with more than 40 years of experience, is expanding its digital marketing capabilities through an alliance with Refinery Lab. Refinery will act as an extension of the Savage team to offer clients proven, specialized expertise in digital strategy, execution and data analysis.

The Refinery Lab team has worked with Savage for the past year to deliver advisory services and digital strategy and execution support on a project basis. The companies are now formalizing a partnership to give clients seamless access to digital strategies and tactics that will drive their businesses.

"This collaboration brings together our two like-minded organizations to offer our clients an integrated, one-stop-shop agency," said Bethany Andell, President, Savage Brands. "Savage has decades of success in building purposeful brands, employee and client communications and experiences. With the addition of Refinery Lab's expertise, our clients gain access to valuable insights and actionable data that will enable them to move quickly, optimize their investment and advance their business goals."

Ashif Dhanani, Co-founder, Refinery Lab, said Savage uniquely helps organizations discover the reason they exist beyond making a profit and build compelling stories around that purpose. "We complement that by helping clients bring their stories to customers, employees and prospects through highly optimized digital strategies."

Dhanani attributes Refinery's success to a combination of business knowledge, an innovative mindset and technical expertise, as well as a "rapid experimentation" approach that enables the team to quickly gather data and insights on what's working and what's not to drive results and eliminate random acts of marketing.

Andell cited the success of an energy sector client that saw excellent results working with the combined team including an 83 percent increase in leads year-over-year. Eighty percent of those were qualified, resulting in several million dollars of new business.

For information on Savage's strategic branding, marketing and employee communication capabilities contact savagebrands.com/contact-us .

ABOUT SAVAGE BRANDS

Savage Brands believes in unleashing the good inherent within all organizations. Business results are driven by connecting with people at the belief level. That's why we align everything a company says and does with its Purpose through a proven process that links strategy and execution with "why." We solve the challenges corporate America faces by building tribal loyalty from the inside out, focusing on people first to deliver authentic brand experiences. Savage builds purposeful brands, communications, leaders and cultures. Visit us at SavageBrands.com.

ABOUT REFINERY LAB

Refinery Lab was founded in 2016 to provide companies with on-demand access to executive leadership and senior marketing talent when and where companies need it. A team of highly influential strategists, with extensive experience in delivering exceptional marketing and product management, work to increase revenue and ROI. This breadth and depth of experience in the technology sector give Refinery Lab the fluency necessary to deliver advisory services for tech companies, and to drive digital transformation for non-technology firms.

