Savage Enterprises Leads the Way as an Accepted Hand Sanitizer Manufacturer With FDA

IRVINE, Calif., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the current global pandemic, COVID-19, Savage Enterprises is pleased to announce the newest product to join the Savage Essentials family, Savage Hand Sanitizer.

As many industry leaders rush to aid the country because of the lack of personal protective equipment, Savage has converted a substantial portion of its State of the Art facility to be able to manufacture and cleanly produce high-quality hand sanitizer capable of destroying 99% of germs.

Savage Enterprises

Savage Enterprises contracted Vape Rescue compliance solutions to assist with registering the sanitizer with the FDA. On March 30, 2020, Savage Enterprises is pleased to report the completion of the registration process and acceptance by the FDA. Thus making Savage one of the first Liquid Manufacturers to successfully introduce an OTC product onto the market.

Savage Enterprises will be donating large quantities to local health departments, hospitals, and medical personal to help keep our public health workers safe during these trying times. It will be available via website for retail, wholesale and in hundreds of great retail outlets across the country.

Savage Essentials Hand Sanitizer will be available in 2oz bottle sizes, comprised of glycol, 75% isopropyl alcohol and aloe.

