Savage Enterprises One of First to Launch Delta 8 Products

IRVINE, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Savage Enterprises, a global leader in the Hemp and Vaping industry, is pleased to announce the launch of their newly formulated Delta - 8 line of hemp products, Delta Effex.

Savage Enterprises

Similar to the better known Delta 9 THC, Delta 8 is a naturally occurring compound found in most cannabis plants. However, Delta 8 THC typically only appears in very low levels. Most THC found in cannabis is a delta-9-THC molecule which has heavy psychotropic effects along with other benefits such as pain relief, nausea relief, appetite stimulation, anxiety reduction, and improved sleep. Delta-8-THC allows patients to enjoy all the benefits of THC with less psychoactivity.

CEO of Savage Enterprises, Chris Wheeler stated "We believe that this product can help even more people who already enjoy our full line of hemp-based products, by taking advantage of everything Delta 8 has to offer. It may also help as a legal alternative in states where Delta 9 is not readily available due to unjust marijuana laws."

Delta Effex will be available to retail and wholesale outlets beginning on July 27, 2020.

Media Contact: Brittany Warner

[email protected]

714.612.1091

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Savage Enterprises