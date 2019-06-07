Saval Foodservice raises thousands of dollars in support of The Children's Cancer Foundation, Inc.

BALTIMORE, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saval Foodservice will hold its 16th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Whiskey Creek Golf Club on June 11, to benefit The Children's Cancer Foundation, Inc. (CCF). "We are honored to have this longtime partnership with Saval Foodservice. The funds raised have enabled CCF to support years of innovative work from some of the area's most promising pediatric oncology researchers," said Tasha Museles, Executive Director. Since 1983, CCF has funded locally-based researchers, facilities, and programs supporting families facing a diagnosis of cancer. CCF's funding focuses on Maryland, D.C., and N. Virginia.

Saval Foodservice selected CCF as the charity to support for two key reasons – its commitment to helping children fighting cancer, and its support of the company's local community. Dozens of area businesses contribute to this tournament through sponsorships, golf foursomes, and donating silent auction items. In 16 years of support, Saval Foodservice has raised over $250,000 to support CCF.

This longtime support has helped CCF grant over $38 million to area hospitals and researchers to treat and cure childhood cancers. This event enables CCF to invest in research that will identify cures as well as programs supporting pediatric patients and their families.

"We are committed to supporting CCF and their efforts to finding a cure for childhood cancer and have continued this great partnership to provide funds and wellness to local children and their families of our community," said Paul Saval, President and CEO of Saval Foods Corporation.

Founded in 1983, The Children's Cancer Foundation is committed to funding locally-based researchers, programs and facilities until every child is assured a healthy future. To make a donation to CCF, visit www.childrenscancerfoundation.org/donate.

Saval Foodservice is a family owned business, established in 1932 and is the largest independent broad line food distributor serving the independent restaurant trade in the Mid-Atlantic region. For more information, please call Darlene Holmes 410-379-5100 or visit www.SavalFoods.com.

