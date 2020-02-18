Savan Group Achieves CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Services and ISO 9001:2015 Certification

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Savan Group, LLC announced today that it has earned a firm-wide Capability Maturity Model Integration for Services (CMMI-SVC) Maturity Level 3 rating in a recent appraisal. The firm also had its quality management system audited against the ISO 9001:2015 standard, which certifies that the firm provides its clients with high quality professional services and solutions. These certifications highlight Savan Group's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, delivering on their specialties in a digital transformation, IT, and management consulting services. The successful joint appraisal-audit was performed by Assess-IT, Inc., and the International Organization of Standardization across the span of two weeks from late January into early February 2020.

"These achievements reflect our continued commitment to quality, continuous improvement, and dedication to providing consulting deserving of our clients," remarked Veeral Majmudar, Savan Group's President & CEO. "Specifically, it demonstrates that our performance and execution of projects, tasks, and operations are based on standards, procedures, and methods that are well defined and understood."

The CMMI model equips organizations with an approach to continuous business process improvement that considers a wide range of vital practices for establishing mature, effective processes. The ISO 9001:2015 standard is built upon the principles of providing clients with strong products and services that meet both regulatory and statutory requirements, ensuring that proper measures are in place for risk management and opportunity identification, and having the ability to adopt a defined quality management system and its requirements.

While this achievement is undoubtedly a major milestone, Savan Group considers it more of a beginning than an end, as the whole firm has resolved to view the feat as a launching pad for further improving their already mature processes and procedures for their clients' benefit.

Savan Group, LLC is a digital transformation, IT, and management consulting firm that is a partner to public sector clients, helping them solve their most critical challenges with success that is tailored to their environment. For more information about Savan Group, visit www.savangroup.com.

