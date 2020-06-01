Savan Group Welcomes Former Acting Deputy & Associate CIO for Large Federal Agency, Steve Holden, as Director

MCLEAN, Va., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 1, 2020, Savan Group welcomed former Acting Deputy and Associate Chief Information Officer for IT Policy Oversight at the U.S. Department of Transportation, Steve Holden, as a Director.

Mr. Holden joins the firm during a period of increased Federal Government emphasis on IT and digital transformation. Prior to joining Savan Group, Holden led the transformation of the IT management and oversight functions at DOT, working across various functional and organizational boundaries. Given the breadth of his expertise, Holden will be a critical driver for ensuring the firm's project teams develop and deliver high quality services and solutions to ultimately further their mission of providing consulting deserving of its clients.

In addition to his expertise in IT and digital transformation, Holden offers a rich history of having led and supported federal organizations in policy, strategy, and organizational change efforts. Holden has also been invaluable in that he brings a diverse range of perspectives to bear in critical IT policy and management issues with his prior experience as, not only a federal executive, but a consultant and academic.

"We are truly grateful and excited that Steve has decided to join our firm and look forward to working closely with him. He is a true thought leader in the federal IT space, and our clients, partners, and employees will benefit equally from his contributions," remarked Savan Group's President & CEO, Veeral Majmudar.

Holden's primary role will be to help advance and mature the firm's IT and digital transformation capabilities and assist Savan Group's clients in achieving mission success. In his new role, he will work closely with Savan Group's Chief Technology Officer, Dan Albarran, as well as the firm's Executive Team to lead project teams and drive growth.

About Savan Group

Savan Group, LLC is a digital transformation, IT, and management consulting firm that is a trusted partner to public sector clients, helping them solve their most critical management and operational challenges with sustainable success that is uniquely tailored to their environment. Savan Group is headquartered in McLean, Virginia and has several prime contract vehicles, including GSA PSS, GSA IT 70, GSA 8(a) STARS II, and GSA MAS 36.

