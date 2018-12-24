Savannah City Council Awards Inman Park Properties With Former Fire Station Sale

SAVANNAH, Ga., Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Savannah City Council awarded veteran real estate developer, Jeff Notrica of Inman Park Properties, with the sale of a 72-year-old former fire station, located at 6 Henry Street. At $1.05 million, Notrica's bid for the one-story, 5,370-square-foot building was more than twice that of the next bidder. Notrica plans to convert the property to a local restaurant.

About Inman Park Properties

Inman Park Properties was founded in 1993 in Atlanta. Specializing in adaptive re-use and historic rehab, the company grew throughout the Southeast and today is headquartered in Savannah, Ga.

