Savanté Wine Cellars Featured In PROfiles

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cabinet Makers Association (CMA) featured Savanté Wine Cellars in their Fall 2018 issue of PROfiles magazine. Darryl Hogeback and his team create high-end wine cellars for clients in Colorado and beyond.

When Hogeback talks about his work, it's obvious this is far more than a job for him. A wine cellar, he believes, is not really about storing the wine a client has collected; it's a home for the stories behind those bottles.

Hogeback's projects are typically built around a story––a trip to a vineyard in Napa or a wine discovered overseas. Infusing these stories into the cellar is the most enjoyable part of his work, Hogeback says. "I build the rooms not to get the 'wow' about how the room looks, but for the 'wow' the owners feel in knowing they have finally built a space devoted to their love of collecting wine," he says. Hogeback's wine cellars are intricate, incorporating details that he hope will be conversation-starters for years to come.

As a small business owner, Hogeback appreciates the opportunities the CMA provides for him to talk with his peers about industry challenges. Hogeback shared the industry's current struggle is to educate the next generation about the rewards of a career in the trade. "Everyone is dealing with the same issue related to finding employees," he adds. "We have a lot of knowledge and skills to teach; it's just a matter of finding people who want to pursue this industry as a career." He hopes that young people realize woodworking offers a great future, reliable work, and a lot of satisfaction––the kind of satisfaction he has found in building wine cellars. "There's something powerful about building something with your hands," Hogeback shares.

Read the full article: bit.ly/CMA-savante

High resolution photos available by request.

About the Cabinet Makers Association

Celebrating 20 years, the CMA was incorporated in 1998 by a group of custom cabinetmakers who thought the small to mid-size shop needed to network and help each other grow profitably. Currently, membership is made up primarily of 20 or fewer employee operations, with the vast majority of those being 1-5 person shops. For more information, visit www.cabinetmakers.org.

Contact:

Amanda Conger

(866) 562-2512

director@cabinetmakers.org

SOURCE Cabinet Makers Association

Related Links

http://www.cabinetmakers.org

