Savari Announces Collaboration with Rohde & Schwarz in C-V2X Testing at MWC Barcelona

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Savari, Inc., a Silicon Valley based auto tech company, today announced a collaboration with leading test equipment manufacturer Rohde & Schwarz on joint C-V2X interoperability testing. Savari's proven C-V2X middleware has been selected to run on device-under-test (DUT) to demonstrate the outstanding performance and versatility of the R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester for 3GPP LTE-V2X PC5 interoperability testing. Rohde & Schwarz has expanded the capabilities of its R&S CMW500 platform and R&S SMBV100A/B GNSS simulator to operate with a software tool for simulation, development and test of C-V2X-based communication applications. The solution covers 3GPP Radio Access Layers for C-V2X Mode 4 and region specific ITS protocol layers and enables engineers to easily verify critical end-to-end safety-related C-V2X scenarios in a lab environment.

The DUT supports Savari's tablet-based HMI which makes the interoperability testing transparent to a customer and shows the variety of applications available with Savari's MobiWAVE® V2X Software Stack, supporting WAVE, ETSI and CSAE regional variants. The entire solution will be demonstrated at MWC Barcelona, February 25-28, 2019 at the Rohde & Schwarz booth #6C40 in hall 6.

Savari has demonstrated its leadership and product readiness of its C-V2X software solutions in many automotive trials throughout 2018. This collaboration with Rohde & Schwarz will prepare the way for future interoperability tests as well as enable automotive customers to quickly set-up their system testing environment.

"Savari is the leading player in the V2X market for many years and an early innovator in the C-V2X domain. This combination of Savari software and V2X application expertise together cutting-edge test technology from Rohde & Schwarz will enable a seamless and quick development cycle for C-V2X systems," said Ravi Puvvala, CEO, Savari.

"Rohde & Schwarz is pleased to collaborate with Savari to provide verified solutions to the automotive industry to further increase road safety and travel convenience," said Jürgen Meyer, Vice President Market Segment Automotive at Rohde & Schwarz. "End-to-end verification is essential to create confidence in traffic safety-related product solutions. Our collaboration with leading C-V2X auto tech company Savari ensures to reduce the time to the market without compromising interoperability and safety."

About Savari

Savari seeks to make the world's roadways and vehicles automated and safer by deploying advanced wireless sensor technologies and software. Savari builds software and hardware sensor solutions for automotive car manufacturers, the automotive aftermarket and smart cities. The company pioneered V2X radio technology, which is crucial for vehicles to achieve Level 4 and Level 5 of automation. The technology allows vehicles to share data with other vehicles, traffic lights and smartphones. With more than 150 man-years of V2X learning and development and 15 million-plus miles per year of public testing, Savari is a leader in V2X technology. Savari is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and has offices in Detroit, Mich., Munich, Germany, Seoul, Korea and Bengaluru, India. For more information, visit savari.net.

About Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group develops, produces and markets innovative communications, information and security products for professional users. The group's test and measurement, broadcast and media, aerospace | defense | security, networks and cybersecurity business fields address many different industry and government-sector market segments. On June 30, 2018, Rohde & Schwarz had approximately 11,500 employees. The independent group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 2 billion in the 2017/2018 fiscal year (July to June). The company has its headquarters in Munich, Germany. Internationally, it has subsidiaries in more than 70 countries, with regional hubs in Asia and America.

R&S ® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

