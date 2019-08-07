Save 50% on Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ with Sprint Flex Lease

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint will offer Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ beginning Aug. 23. For the first time, Galaxy Note will be available in two sizes:

Galaxy Note10 offers the power of the S pen and ultimate productivity in a compact form factor with a 6.3 inch Infinity Display. It will be available with 256GB of internal memory and three color options ( Aura Glow , Aura White and Aura Black ).

Galaxy Note10+ boasts the largest screen yet on a Note with a 6.8 inch Cinematic Infinity Display. It will be available with 256GB of internal memory and three color options ( Aura Glow , Aura White and Aura Black ). It will also be available in Aura Black with 512GB internal memory.

"We couldn't be more pleased to bring our customers Galaxy Note10 as one of the most advanced smartphones on the market today," said Dow Draper, Sprint chief commercial officer. "We congratulate Samsung on a decade of wireless innovation and evolution, putting the power of performance, design, creativity and productivity in our customers' hands."

Preorder Galaxy Note10 or Galaxy Note10+ from Sprint and get 50% off with Sprint Flex Lease and $0 down. That's just $19.79 per month for Galaxy Note10 and $26.04 per month for Galaxy Note10+ with 256GB.1 Plus, create your own Galaxy kit of accessories with up to a $150 Samsung digital code when you preorder an eligible Samsung Galaxy Note10 or Galaxy Note10+.2

Beginning tomorrow, Aug. 8, visit www.sprint.com/galaxynote10 to preorder Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ with preordered devices expected to arrive as early as Aug. 21.

Redesigned for Productivity – and Fun!

For 2019, Galaxy Note comes with a redesigned unibody S-pen and an intelligent long-lasting battery. Additional new features include:

Edge-to-Edge Design that's nearly bezel-less with an in-display cut-out for the front camera that's small and centered for a balanced design. Samsung's most immersive display creates a seamless experience between thought and action, viewing and creating.

that's nearly bezel-less with an in-display cut-out for the front camera that's small and centered for a balanced design. Samsung's most immersive display creates a seamless experience between thought and action, viewing and creating. Best-Quality Display features the award-winning Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10+ certification and Dynamic Tone Mapping making photos and videos brighter than previous Note devices with a stunning, wide color range.

features the award-winning Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10+ certification and Dynamic Tone Mapping making photos and videos brighter than previous Note devices with a stunning, wide color range. Handwriting to Text is a powerful new capability for the S Pen. Users can jot a note, instantly convert their handwriting to digital text in Samsung Notes, and export it to different formats, including Microsoft Word. In just a few taps, meeting minutes can be formatted and shared and bursts of inspiration can quickly become editable documents.

is a powerful new capability for the S Pen. Users can jot a note, instantly convert their handwriting to digital text in Samsung Notes, and export it to different formats, including Microsoft Word. In just a few taps, meeting minutes can be formatted and shared and bursts of inspiration can quickly become editable documents. Video Editor can be used with the S Pen so users can select and trim the exact frame, as well as layer in text and drawings.

can be used with the S Pen so users can select and trim the exact frame, as well as layer in text and drawings. Screen Recorder lets gamers add personality to their streams and vloggers enhance their tutorials, easily capture what's on the screen, use picture-in-picture to add reactions, and use the S Pen to annotate live for a more entertaining and engaging video.

lets gamers add personality to their streams and vloggers enhance their tutorials, easily capture what's on the screen, use picture-in-picture to add reactions, and use the S Pen to annotate live for a more entertaining and engaging video. Wireless PowerShare comes to the Note series for the first time. Users can wirelessly recharge their Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds or another Qi-enabled device.3

Sprint 5G Comes to Galaxy Note

Sprint also announced plans to launch Galaxy Note10+ 5G at a later date for customers looking to connect to its next-generation True Mobile 5G network. Pricing and timing will be shared closer to launch.

Sprint 5G is available in areas of Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Kansas City, and the company expects to launch service in areas of Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C., in the coming weeks. Sprint's True Mobile 5G network will cover approximately 2,100 square miles and 11 million people total across all nine market launch areas, giving Sprint the largest initial 5G coverage footprint in the U.S. Visit www.sprint.com/sprint5G for more information, including coverage maps.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 Galaxy Note10, $19.79/month after $19.80/month credit, Galaxy Note10+ with 256GB, $26.04/month after $19.80/month credit Galaxy Note 10+ with 512GB, $26.04/month after $19.80/month credit with $100 down payment Credits applied within 2 bills. Reqs approved credit, 18-monthly lease payments, new line of service. If you cancel early, remaining balance due. Excludes tax.

2 Digital gift code via Samsung Shop App

3 Wireless PowerShare may not work with non-Samsung accessories or covers. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment.

© 2019 Samsung Electronics America Inc. Samsung and Galaxy Note are both trademarks of Samsung © Electronics Co., Ltd.

