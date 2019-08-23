Save A Life and Protect Your Family for Life - Zanthion launches the SMART Lifetime Bundle

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zanthion™ launches SMART Lifetime, a complete personal and home security system for life, with no subscription fees and proactive health monitoring with crowdsourced awareness. Zanthion is an AI digital healthcare company with a class-leading Senior Care IoT Platform.

"Zanthion's sole goal is dignity of life for everyone. Zanthion believes in providing a lifetime of value without upcharging customers for additional functionality. Unfortunately, we are not able to pay our staff at this time," says Zanthion CEO and Founder, Philip Regenie.

"We here at Zanthion have been contributing our time and financial resources for almost 3 years and have finally delivered a comprehensive suite of senior care products to ensure quality of life. We need your help.

"Each of us at Zanthion have our own challenges from cancer treatments, two premature twins in the hospital, and funding the company on social security. Our employees store and pack inventory from their homes and work eighteen-hour days to deliver the best Senior Care IoT Platform available today. We are asking you to do two things, provide comprehensive lifetime protection for you and your family and help Zanthion grow and in so doing help us pay our employees and provide them with adequate health insurance for their families.

"Please buy our Zanthion SMART Lifetime Bundle which will protect your home and ensure your dignity as you age. This package has a value greater than $22,000. It includes two beautiful watches with automatic fall detection, a help button, automatic answer, wandering control, and health monitoring.

"You also get complete home protection and Emergency Dispatch services if desired. With this purchase we will ship you our latest sensors free of charge when they become available. That includes new smaller longer lasting watches to heart sensors and pulse oximeter sensors. They will be the latest technology that will make it so we can predict health and provide intervention suggestions. We promise that everything we ship to you will be beautiful."

Zanthion is only offering 150 of these special packages at: https://zanthion.com/product/zanthion-smart-lifetime-bundle/

About Zanthion:

Zanthion is an AI digital healthcare company specializing in PaaS, the integration of an extensible architecture of sensors, wearable devices, and environmental equipment for group senior living and aging in place—a combination of ridesharing (Uber/Lyft), smart homes, fall detection, and senior care. Zanthion embraces a responsible future. Learn more at: https://www.zanthion.com .

