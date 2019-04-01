Save Big on Spring and Summer Travel with the Amtrak Unprank Sale

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers who are traveling with Amtrak today—April 1—are invited to join in a special onboard karaoke competition hosted in the Quiet Car. April Fools! All jokes aside, you can still enjoy the oasis of calm in the Quiet Car and use your newfound savings to rent a karaoke machine for all your friends once you arrive at your final destination. Get there for less with 30 percent off Northeast Regional fares beginning Monday, April 1 through Wednesday, April 3 during Amtrak's Unprank Sale. Book late spring and summer trips, weekend getaways and family vacations anywhere along the Northeast Corridor (between Virginia Beach and Boston), for travel between May 1 through Aug. 28 with no blackout dates.

Skip the traffic and ride the rails to visit the most popular cities in the Northeast. Whether heading to Boston to catch a baseball game, Philadelphia to visit historic landmarks or Washington, D.C. for sightseeing in our Nation's Capital, travelers can save on visits to popular cities in the Northeast both large and small, while enjoying picturesque views and comfortable train amenities along the way. Amtrak Guest Rewards members can also register to earn double points on travel during Double Days, now through May 18.

No joke, some of the special prices available, in either direction, during the sale include:

Pairing Cities Price Pairing Cities Price New York - Boston $39 Baltimore – Philadelphia $29 New York - Washington $39 Richmond – Washington $19 New York - Philadelphia $29 Washington – Norfolk $39 Philadelphia - Washington $29 New York – Norfolk $74 Baltimore - New York $39 New York - Providence $39

Amtrak has upgraded its free Wi-Fi on Northeast Corridor trains, offers the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no "airplane mode"), the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, large spacious seats with ample leg room and no middle seat.

The sale is valid on all Northeast Regional train service, including Keystone Service and Pennsylvanian trains between New York and Philadelphia, and the Vermonter, between New Haven and Washington, D.C. All prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price. No discount code is needed; prices are as shown and can't be combined with other discount codes.

Sale prices are available exclusively for one-way Coach Class fares and upgrades to Business Class are not permitted. Space is limited as sale prices are not available on all trains or at all times. Once purchased, tickets are non-refundable. Exchanges are permitted within the ticket validity period; a 25 percent cancellation fee applies. Other restrictions may also apply.

