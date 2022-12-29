SAVE LAUNCHES THE FIRST ESG-FOCUSED SAVINGS PROGRAM IN THE U.S.

Save's Market Savings program focused on ESG includes the planting of trees in the U.S. to help combat global climate change.

HOUSTON, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Save®, a fintech company that helps people earn higher yields on their spending and savings, announced today that it has added a new Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) portfolio that provides a yield from, amongst other ETFs, the iShares ESG Aware ETFs. Assets in global sustainable funds were at $2.24 trillion at the end of September, according to Morningstar Direct . With their Market Savings, Save is meeting this market opportunity with the first ESG-oriented savings product in banking.

In addition to Save's sustainable investment strategy, the program supports sustainable projects, through a U.S. based tree-planting project in collaboration with Reforest'Action. For the program, Save is underwriting the planting of 1 tree for every $5,000 deposited in its ESG Market Savings, up to $250 million in deposits, promoting the planting of up to 50,000 trees in upstate New York.

Forests are the world's largest land-based carbon sink and forest ecosystems support 80% of the world's biodiversity. Planting trees has many benefits, including improving the climate, biodiversity, health, and employment. Save's sponsored trees are in Cobleskill, NY on a former organic dairy farm. Chestnut, hazelnut, red oak, acadia, persimmon, and black walnut are the varieties of trees which will limit soil erosion and improve soil quality.

The ESG portfolio seeks a similar return to common market benchmarks while maximizing ESG characteristics and excluding companies with certain practices. The ETFs that make up Save's ESG portfolio select companies deemed acceptable under the specific environmental, social, and governance rules. Since the ESG portfolio was launched, approximately 10% of people that sign up to Market Savings are selecting the Save ESG portfolio.

"Consumers are increasingly turning to ethical choices in all aspects of life including investments. We see it as our fiduciary responsibility to offer ethical investing through our Market Savings program for those consumers who seek these choices," said Michael Nelskyla, Founder and CEO of Save.

Save, an SEC-registered investment adviser, expects the return potential of its Market Savings program on its innovative Savetech platform to be higher than traditional high-yield interest savings accounts, all while customers' deposits remain FDIC insured.1 The program yield is not guaranteed but will vary according to underlying market performance.

About Save®

Save® Advisers, LLC ("Save®") is an SEC-registered investment advisor and banking solutions provider that is bringing sophisticated investments to consumers looking for higher returns on their savings without risks of the stock market. Save was created by a team of financial industry veterans and technologists with experience at such well-respected financial firms and organizations as Goldman Sachs, UBS, and NASA. Learn more at www.joinsave.com. Follow and connect with Save on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

1 To obtain FDIC insurance coverage, customer funds provided will be deposited into non-interest-bearing accounts at Webster Bank, N.A. FDIC insurance coverage for funds deposited at Webster Bank is limited to not more than $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category. Actual deposit insurance coverage may be lower if you have other funds deposited at Webster Bank, N.A. Customers are responsible for determining the amount deposited in each account at Webster Bank, N.A., and for monitoring the total amount of their deposits at Webster Bank, N.A., to determine the extent of available FDIC insurance coverage in accordance with FDIC rules. Learn more at: https://www.fdic.gov/deposit/deposits. Only the funds customers' provide and deposit with Webster Bank, N.A. will be eligible for FDIC insurance. When customers deposit funds into accounts at Webster Bank, N.A., Save will purchase for its customers investment contracts that will be held separately in, and generate market returns from, an Apex Clearing Corporation account. Webster Bank is not providing any investment advice or responsible for the purchase or performance of any investment contracts. The funds held in the Apex Clearing Corporation accounts are not FDIC-insured, are not bank guaranteed, and may lose value with a minimum return of zero. Maximum balance and transfer limits apply. Neither Save Advisers, LLC, nor its affiliates, are a bank. Apex Clearing Corporation is a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation ("SIPC"), formed by Congress to protect "customers" of broker-dealers and to promote public confidence in the U.S. securities markets. Customers of a SIPC Member that fails financially are afforded certain benefits under the Securities Investor Protection Act ("SIPA"). These benefits are relevant only if the broker-dealer that "carries" a customer's account fails and is liquidated under SIPA. At Apex Clearing Corporation, your investments are protected by SIPC up to a maximum of $500,000 total, including $250,000 in cash balances. Coverage limitations apply. To learn more about SIPC coverage, visit the SIPC website at www.sipc.org.

The minimum deposit amount is $1,000 for the 1-year term and $5,000 for the 2-year and 5-year term. Deposits are FDIC-insured up to the maximum allowed by law, $250,000 per depositor, per bank. Management Fees associated with the investments may reduce earnings on the account. Customer withdrawal prior to maturity could result in additional associated costs.

About Reforest'Action

Reforest'Action is a B Corp certified company whose mission is to preserve, restore and create (agro)forestry ecosystems around the world to help address climate change and biodiversity loss. To achieve this, Reforest'Action supports and develops projects that generate ecosystem services that are monitored and assessed over time. Since its inception in 2010, Reforest'Action has implemented more than 1,400 projects in 43 countries, mainly through funding from over 3,000 companies. As a fast-growing company, Reforest'Action aims to restore and regenerate 1 million hectares of (agro)forestry ecosystems by 2030, thereby contributing to the global forestry goals. By providing nature-based solutions that meet the objectives of corporate model transformation, consistent with their carbon strategies, Reforest'Action aims to contribute to the transition to a regenerative economy.

For more information visit: www.reforestaction.com/en

