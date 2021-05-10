Save money this summer through proactive HVAC maintenance

"Nobody wants to pay sky-high cooling bills," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "Keeping your AC running at top efficiency is easy with a little annual upkeep."

With summer coming, Petri offers some food for thought about HVAC maintenance to Brooklyn homeowners:

Saves energy and money : In addition to preventing costly breakdowns, HVAC tune-ups can help homeowners save money by reducing energy consumption. A system tune-up will keep your HVAC system working efficiently. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, an HVAC unit running close to peak efficiency can save you up to 30% on your energy bill.

: In addition to preventing costly breakdowns, HVAC tune-ups can help homeowners save money by reducing energy consumption. A system tune-up will keep your HVAC system working efficiently. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, an HVAC unit running close to peak efficiency can save you up to 30% on your energy bill. Prevents costly repairs: The longer a minor issue goes undetected, the greater the chance of a breakdown. Small issues caused by normal wear and tear can usually be corrected if discovered early. If homeowners are not having their unit serviced regularly, minor problems will turn into costly repairs. Having your unit serviced will not only limit breakdowns but will also extend the life of your system.

The longer a minor issue goes undetected, the greater the chance of a breakdown. Small issues caused by normal wear and tear can usually be corrected if discovered early. If homeowners are not having their unit serviced regularly, minor problems will turn into costly repairs. Having your unit serviced will not only limit breakdowns but will also extend the life of your system. Keeps your warranty active: Most HVAC manufacturers who provide warranties require evidence of annual maintenance to pay a claim. If you are not having your unit serviced annually and the system breaks down, your claim may be rejected.

Most HVAC manufacturers who provide warranties require evidence of annual maintenance to pay a claim. If you are not having your unit serviced annually and the system breaks down, your claim may be rejected. Improves indoor air quality: An HVAC unit performing at high quality can help improve IAQ. One of the functions of an HVAC system is filtering pollutants in the air. If you haven't been regularly servicing your unit, it may not be filtering all the allergens in your home. To increase comfort, ensure your unit is working properly.

"Having your HVAC system inspected ensures it's operating in peak condition," Petri said. "A quick annual tune-up will save you money in the long term."

For more information about Petri Plumbing & Heating, or to schedule a service call, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call (718) 748-1254.

About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.petriplumbing.com

