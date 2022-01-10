SAVE RELEASES 2020 US SUICIDE DATA SHEET AND IS NEW HOST TO ANNUAL INFORMATION

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education) released the US Suicide 2020 Data Sheet and announced that the organization has become home to the annually released national, state and regional summary data sheets and slides.

As the annual suicide data becomes available each year from the National Center for Health Statistics, Drs McIntosh and Drapeau have created smart, easy to use data sheets and slide decks for use by the public, media and those involved in the suicide prevention community. "The data sheets have become an integral and foundational component of every suicide prevention organization's work," said suicide prevention expert and Executive Director of SAVE Dr. Dan Reidenberg. "SAVE is grateful to Drs McIntosh and Drapeau for their work and we are honored to become the new home for where the data sheets and slides will be made available to the public," Reidenberg said.

Dr. John McIntosh, Professor Emeritus of Psychology, Indiana University South Bend and leading expert in suicide prevention, research and education as well as the originator of the data sheets and slides said: "We are pleased to be able to continue to make official suicide data resources available to those in suicidology and others. We are also excited that SAVE, with its outstanding reputation in suicide prevention and education, is providing a central location at which these data resources may be found."

Dr. Christopher Drapeau, an expert in research, data and suicide prevention who currently serves as the Executive Director of Prevention, Suicide Prevention and Crisis Response for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration's Division of Mental Health and Addiction said: "We are grateful to the American Association of Suicidology for serving as the home of the data sheets and slides for over three decades and feel excited to continue this annual tradition with SAVE. We look forward to contributing to SAVE's mission and identifying ways to maximize the value of these resources for the suicidology field and public at large."

According to the data released today at www.SAVE.org, in 2020 there were 45,979 deaths by suicide in the United States making suicide the 12th leading cause of death in the country and that over 275,000 people became suicide loss survivors. There were significantly more (1,149,475) non-fatal suicide attempts which tells us that treatment is effective and recovery is possible. The information made available by SAVE also includes race, gender and age breakdowns, state and regional rankings, as well as methods of suicide and suicidal ideation data. According to Dr. Reidenberg, "This information available from one source brings credibility, consistency and a shared message for the people working in the field of mental health, suicide prevention and media about what the data is telling us regarding trends related to the public health crisis of suicide in the United States." The 2020 data sheets are available free on SAVE's website (www.save.org) or direct link: https://save.org/about-suicide/suicide-statistics.

SAVE (www.save.org) is a leading national nonprofit suicide prevention organization that has been at the forefront of suicide prevention and suicide grief support for 30 years. SAVE has charters in 17 states, created evidence-based and best practice programs, safe messaging certification, peer support and suicide loss survivor programs, conducts training and education programs around the world and provides technical assistance to federal, state, local governments and companies.

