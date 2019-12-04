Save the Cat!® Launches 2020 Screenplay Challenge

"We believe every screenplay should be read in its entirety, with the writer receiving the reader's notes in the most constructive manner possible. That's why all submissions, without additional cost, receive 50 points of analysis by readers who are experts in the Save the Cat! principles. The Save the Cat! Screenplay Challenge is transparent, with no upsells. Our goal is to deliver the trust and efficacy of our brand into the confusing and confounding world of screenplay competitions," says Kolinsky.

Judges include Juliet Berman, Head of Development at Treehouse Productions, responsible for some of the most popular content on Netflix, including Set It Up, and Sheila Hanahan Taylor, partner at Practical Pictures, who has overseen films that brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, including the Final Destination and American Pie series. John Rosenfeld Studio will again host the table read for the winning script, as it did for last year's winner, Vincent Accettola, for his screenplay, Blue Comedy.

The Save the Cat! Screenplay Challenge is a global competition that delivers meaningful feedback to ALL participants. Every script receives 50 points of feedback based on Blake Snyder's 50-question Greenlight Checklist, found in Blake's third book, Save the Cat! Strikes Back. All submissions can be entered on Film Freeway.

Save the Cat!® is the bestselling story methodology introduced by screenwriter Blake Snyder in 2005 with his first book, Save the Cat! The Last Screenwriting Book You'll Ever Need. Snyder's acclaimed ideas, methods, and software have provided thousands of writers with the resources they need to develop their screenplays and novels.

