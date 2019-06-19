Save the Date - Alfa Laval's Capital Markets Day December 5
Jun 19, 2019, 03:25 ET
LUND, Sweden, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval's capital markets day 2019, will be held at the Malmö Arena Hotel, Malmö, Sweden. The official program will start at approx. 11:00 a.m. CET and end at approximately 4:30 p.m. CET. More information will follow in the official invitation, which will be sent out during the autumn.
Contact:
Gabriella Grotte
Investor Relations Manager
+46-46-36-74-82
gabriella.grotte@alfalaval.com
Beata Ardhe
Investor Relations
+46-46-36-65-26
beata.ardhe@alfalaval.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/save-the-date---alfa-laval-s-capital-markets-day-december-5,c2844086
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Alfa Laval
Share this article