Save the Date for the Volvo Group Capital Market Day 2019

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volvo Group invites financial analysts and institutional investors to a Capital Market Day, to be held in Gothenburg, Sweden on June 18, 2019. Focus will be on the Group's latest innovations in fields such as electrified vehicles and autonomous transport solutions.

The program will include presentations by CEO Martin Lundstedt and the Executive Management as well as an extensive exhibition of new technologies and innovations. The latest electrified products with self-driving technologies will be demonstrated and technical experts will be at hand to provide in-depth information about the Group's new, more efficient and sustainable solutions.

There will also be a possibility to test drive products and to visit Volvo Trucks' assembly plant nearby.

The Capital Market Day will start at 8:30 a.m. at Volvo Trucks Experience Center in Gothenburg, Sweden, and finish with dinner in the evening. A formal invitation with a complete agenda and registration information will follow in early spring 2019. Further information will also be made available on the Volvo Group website well in advance of the event.

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs almost 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2017 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 335 billion (EUR 35 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

