Save the Date: Mardi Gras Southeast Texas is Coming Back to Beaumont in 2022

After a successful first year in Beaumont in February 2020, Mardi Gras Southeast Texas is ready to be back and better than ever. After 23 years in neighboring Port Arthur, Texas, its inaugural start in Beaumont was a huge success with thousands in attendance. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 date had to be cancelled, making the anticipation for the 2022 event even more exciting.

"We had a fantastic turnout for the first year in Beaumont," said Dean Conwell, Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director. "Our city departments, along with the Mardi Gras Southeast Texas team, worked together to execute an amazing event in 2020 and are looking forward to an even better 2022."

This four-day event lends itself to the perfect weekend for any traveler wanting to experience some Cajun fun and Texas hospitality.

"At the Beaumont CVB, we pride ourselves in giving visitors from near and far, authentic experiences that are unapologetically Beaumont and encapsulate all that southeast Texas has to offer," said Christina Lokey, Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau Marketing Director. "Mardi Gras Southeast Texas is the perfect event to showcase the amazing things that our area can offer to any traveler of any age."

Attendees will be in for a treat with parades, the opportunity to join a Krewe, carnival rides and games, and of course, entertainment. Known for his songs "Air Force Ones" and "Country Grammar," amongst a plethora of other hits, Nelly will be one of the headliners for the festivities. Additional entertainment is to be announced and coming soon.

About Visit Beaumont: On the border between Louisiana and the Lone Star State, Beaumont is a little bit Cajun, a lot Texan, and 100% unique for the South. Come explore the bayous, birding, and unique culinary landscape and see where the world was changed forever in one of America's original Boomtowns.

SOURCE City of Beaumont - CVB