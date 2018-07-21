Save The Date: Sports Super Couple Zach And Julie Ertz To Host The City Of Love Gala And Auction Fundraiser

'The City of Love Gala and Auction Fundraiser' will be hosted by Zach and Julie as they celebrate their love and support for the greater Philadelphia area. The gala will feature great food, wine, desserts, entertainment, and a live and silent auction highlighting authentic sports memorabilia, one-of-a-kind experiences, and keep-sake treasures.

Zach and Julie launched the Ertz Family Foundation on July 21, 2018 at a gala in Northern California. The event raised more than $200,000 for the foundation, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Mission of Hope - Haiti and College Is Real charities.

Proceeds from the upcoming gala will help fund the Ertz Family Foundation 'City of Love Fund,' a grant-making program that will support local Philadelphia and surrounding area charities that align with the foundation's three pillars of service areas: youth sports, education and family.

Early bird tickets to The City of Love Gala and Auction Fundraiser go on sale via Eventbrite on September 7, 2018.

To receive more information, please visit www.ertzfamilyfoundation.org. To sponsor the event or provide an in-kind donation, please contact the Ertz Family Foundation at: info@ertzfamilyfoundation.org.

For media inquiries, please contact Charisse Browner at (323) 424-0423 or CharisseB@ip-grp.org.

About the Ertz Family Foundation



The Ertz Family Foundation is a fiscally-sponsored project at Impact Philanthropy Group, a nonprofit corporation with federal tax-exempt status as a public charity under IRS Section 501(c)(3). The Ertz Family Foundation works to empower others by sharing faith, learning through sports and advancing education to build supportive communities. Visit the website at www.ertzfamilyfoundation.org and follow on Twitter @ErtzFoundation and Instagram @ErtzFamilyFoundation.

Contact:

Charisse Browner



(323) 424-0423



Charisseb@ip-grp.org

Nic Ertz



(925) 437-6966



Nic@ertzfamilyfoundation.org

SOURCE Ertz Family Foundation

Related Links

http://www.ertzfamilyfoundation.org

