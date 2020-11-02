Save Time with Simple Sweet Potato Recipes

When time is short and your family is hungry, you can turn to Honest Earth Mashed Sweet Potatoes from the potato experts at Idahoan. With no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, they are made with simple ingredients, including sweet potatoes, brown sugar and real butter. They're a good source of vitamin A and rich in fiber, antioxidants and minerals, including potassium and iron, making them a perfect addition to nutritious family meals.

As the first product of its kind, Honest Earth Mashed Sweet Potatoes save precious prep, cook and cleanup time because they come ready to heat in just 60 seconds right in their convenient, microwavable pouch. That means your family can say "good morning" to a creative breakfast like Sweet Potato Waffles with Whipped Cream and Berry Compote in just a matter of minutes.

As dinnertime draws near, turn to an American classic and the nostalgic taste of comfort food – Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecans and Toasted Marshmallows – to warm you and all your loved ones from the inside-out. Requiring just a few ingredients, it's an ideal solution for busy weeknights when you need a shortcut that doesn't sacrifice quality or taste.

For more information and time-saving recipe ideas, visit Idahoan.com/sweet.

Sweet Potato Waffles with Whipped Cream and Berry Compote

Yield: 4 large waffles

1 cup all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon baking powder 1/4 teaspoon salt 3 eggs, separated 3/4 cup 2% milk 1 pouch Honest Earth Mashed Sweet Potatoes 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus additional for brushing on waffle iron, divided

Berry Compote: 1 cup raspberries 1 cup blackberries 1 cup blueberries 2-3 tablespoons granulated sugar 1 dash lemon zest or juice

whipped cream

Preheat waffle iron to medium heat.

In medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt.

In separate bowl, blend egg yolks (reserve whites), milk, sweet potatoes and 2 tablespoons oil until smooth.

Add flour mixture to egg and milk mixture; blend until no clumps remain.

In separate bowl, whip reserved egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold egg whites gently into batter.

Using pastry brush, oil waffle iron then add batter and cook until waffle removes easily. Repeat with remaining batter.

To make berry compote: Wash raspberries, blackberries and blueberries. Drain but do not dry. In small saucepan over medium-low heat, warm berries. Add sugar and lemon zest or juice. Cook until berries have broken down and juice reaches low simmer. Serve warm over waffles and top with whipped cream.

Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecans and Toasted Marshmallows

Servings: 2

1/4 cup chopped pecans 1 pouch Honest Earth Mashed Sweet Potatoes

nonstick cooking spray 1 1/2 cups miniature marshmallows

Position oven rack in upper one-third of oven. Preheat oven to 350 F.

In blender, blend pecans into sweet potatoes.

Divide between two 1-cup ramekins sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Sprinkle with marshmallows and bake about 15 minutes, or until marshmallows are toasted and browned.

