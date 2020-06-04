SaveOn Offers Free Microsites to Businesses Hurt By COVID-19

TROY, Mich., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwestern advertising and multimedia enterprise SaveOn is offering free microsites to businesses hit hardest by COVID-19.

The National Restaurant Association estimates that restaurants nationwide will take a $225 billion sales hit through May. Even with help from the federal stimulus package, restaurant owners may not be able to keep their staff employed or keep the doors open throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

"The pandemic has devastated so many small businesses. Some have had to close, and others are struggling to stay open. We're offering the free microsites as a lifeline to help them get back on their feet," Heather Uballe, president of SaveOn, said. "We care about these businesses and want to do everything we can to make sure they're around for years to come."

The microsites, housed on SaveOn's modern, newly redesigned website, include a place to advertise coupons, company information, menus and contact information. Businesses typically receive a microsite within SaveOn's website for a fee. However, the company is waiving the cost for select businesses in severe need, such as restaurants and food service companies.

"We recently launched a modern, easy-to-navigate website that thousands of people use every day to find deals and businesses. These microsites are a unique, effective way to get your name out there and increase sales. All we ask is that companies include a coupon or exclusive offer on the site for our savers," Uballe said.

SaveOn helps Savers live life for less by connecting them with relevant and trusted businesses serving Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis and West Michigan areas. SaveOn is a provider of innovative marketing solutions and is passionate about the growth of its business partners. Businesses interested in a microsite can apply online or visit Saveon.com.

SOURCE SaveOn

Related Links

https://www.saveon.com

