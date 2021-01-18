SAVI Controls Launches Innovators Club for Best-in-Class Dealers

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAVI Controls, designer and manufacturer of commercial AV control and automation solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the SAVI Innovators Club. The exclusive club status will offer its members, comprised of certified SAVI 3 Dealers, the opportunity to gain access to a lifetime of invaluable benefits upon induction.

The SAVI Innovators Club is made up of SAVI's best-in-class SAVI 3 programmers, system designers, and business partners. As a member, Innovators Club Dealers will receive early access to our new SAVI hardware line, as well as software updates. Innovators will also receive the first right of refusal for our beta programs. Club members will even have the opportunity to serve on the SAVI Advisory Council and help shape the company's future by providing crucial feedback on all SAVI current and future hardware and software offerings, tech training, support, and much more.

"We work with commercial Dealers of all sizes and recognize not all have the time or resources to devote to marketing," says SAVI CEO, John Dorsey, "We want to help our Dealers thrive, especially during this time, so we'll be prominently featuring Innovators Club members on our website and social media." In addition, SAVI will provide website and email badges to make it easier for members to communicate and raise awareness of their paramount achievement and exclusive membership status. Lastly, Innovators will receive the coveted Innovators Club plaque to proudly display in-office along with other SAVI swag.

To become eligible for induction into the Innovators Club, one must first become a SAVI-certified Dealer. SAVI does not require week-long training, only a 2-day immersive, virtual training experience at no added cost to your business. Due to COVID-19, SAVI has eliminated any extra time and travel expenditures while developing a hybrid instruction and learning environment that's still incredibly hands-on and immersive. The first 50 SAVI Dealers to complete this process will gain automatic induction and be forever recognized as best-in-class technologists.

About SAVI Controls

Established in 2014, SAVI Controls is revolutionizing commercial AV with a thoughtfully designed, full-scale AV control and automation solution focused on delivering delightful experiences to the end-user. SAVI believes that creating world-class experiences should be simple, with programming taking just hours, not weeks. SAVI has developed a powerful server along with the hardware and user interface software that come together to streamline programming, installation, and expense, making it easy for integrators to create new and unique experiences with lighting, audio, digital signage, and video displays for entertainment and sporting venues, hospitality, corporate offices, bars, and restaurants. Built by a team with deep commercial AV expertise, SAVI's hardware, operating system, and UI software is available today through dealers. For more information, visit www.hellosavi.com

