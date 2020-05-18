SaVida Health, an Outpatient Medical Practice for Opioid and Alcohol Addiction, now accepting patients from Downeast Maine.

BIDDEFORD, Maine, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SaVida Health of Maine, a leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment and telemedicine for opioid and alcohol addiction, is now accepting new patients from Downeast Maine—including Hancock and Washington Counties. Patients can visit their provider, counselor or recovery coach from the comfort of their own homes.

SaVida's holistic, evidence-based and customized approach to care already sets it apart from other programs, and now SaVida's enhanced telemedicine capabilities allow it to safely and effectively serve patients remotely. SaVida's licensed professionals provide medical care, counseling, and long-term support and prescribe FDA-approved medications like Suboxone and Vivitrol to assist in recovery.

SaVida Health is licensed to provide Opioid Health Home Services (OHHS) in Maine and provides wrap-around services to anyone in need of additional support. Through its case management services, SaVida helps connect its patients experiencing food insecurity, homelessness, or unemployment to area resources. This integrated approach to recovery is widely accepted as the most effective form of outpatient treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction today.

"We are so pleased to bring another option for patients seeking recovery from opiate and alcohol use. Our goal is to help people reclaim their lives with effective treatment. We prescribe buprenorphine-based medicines (e.g. Suboxone) and Vivitrol, which have many benefits. Our patients meet with our licensed providers via telehealth right from the privacy of their homes at conveniently scheduled appointments. We work with our patients to reach their goals, whether that is achieving sobriety or maintaining sobriety—with or without medication." said Dr. Sue Cary, Medical Director at SaVida Health.

SaVida accepts most insurance including MaineCare and Medicare and also serves the uninsured. SaVida Health of Maine is located at 409 Alfred Street, Unit 4, Biddeford, ME 04005.

Call (207) 517-5222 or (833) 356-4080 to schedule virtual or on-site appointments or visit www.SaVidaHealth.com .

About SaVida Health

SaVida Health is a leader in addiction medicine offering outpatient, medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol use disorders. SaVida offers evidence-based, integrated treatment including counseling, case management, medical care and toxicology testing. SaVida is an innovator in addressing social and economic factors that directly impact a person's ability to reclaim their lives and to recover. Today SaVida Health operates 19 outpatient treatment centers in Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Virginia, and Delaware. Visit us at www.SaVidaHealth.com .

