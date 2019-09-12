SaVida Health, an Outpatient Medical Practice for Opioid and Alcohol Addiction, Opens its Fourth Vermont Location in Vergennes, Vermont

CHICOPEE, Mass., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SaVida Health, a leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction, is opening a new treatment center in Vergennes, VT on September 16th. SaVida Health Vergennes is the fourth Vermont location—joining the SaVida Health Bennington, Springfield, and Newport, VT sites.

SaVida Health's holistic and customized approach to care sets it apart from other programs by treating each patient on an individual basis and providing comprehensive, evidenced-based services designed to meet a person's unique needs. In addition to prescribing FDA-approved medications like Suboxone and Vivitrol during either weekly, biweekly or monthly visits, SaVida's licensed professionals also provide medical care, counseling, case management and long-term support. Through its case management services, SaVida helps connect its patients who might be experiencing food insecurity, homelessness, or unemployment to area resources. This comprehensive and integrated approach to recovery is widely accepted as the most effective form of outpatient treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction today.

"While methadone is an option for patients requiring a highly structured daily program, there are far more benefits to the buprenorphine-based medicines (e.g. Suboxone) we prescribe. Unlike methadone, there is no euphoric high or cognitive impairment with buprenorphine. Because there is a ceiling effect, dose levels can be decreased over time. With methadone, patients build up a tolerance which requires an increase in dosage over time. Also, it is easier for most people to reclaim their lives with scheduled, weekly or monthly appointments," said Dr. Sue Cary, Medical Director at SaVida Health.

SaVida Health Vergennes is currently accepting patients for its opening on September 16th. SaVida Health is also part of Vermont's Hub and Spoke program and accepts Medicaid and most insurance plans. SaVida Vergennes is located at 214 Main Street, Vergennes, VT 05491. Appointments can be made at the Vergennes location by calling (802) 870-0662 or at any of SaVida's locations by calling (833) 356-4080 or by visiting www.SaVidaHealth.com .

"Vermont is where I grew up so I couldn't be more excited to bring our services to Vergennes," said Sharon Shepard, Chief Operating Officer at SaVida Health. "Addiction is a chronic disease that has touched most people's lives. Unfortunately, patients and families often lack information about effective treatment options. We help educate patients and their families as well as offer effective treatment. We meet our patients where they are in their recovery and help them take important next steps to reclaim their lives and to support their sobriety."

About SaVida Health

SaVida Health is a leader in addiction medicine offering outpatient, medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2010 in response to the country's growing opioid epidemic, SaVida offers evidence-based, integrated treatment including counseling, case management, medical care and toxicology testing. SaVida is an innovator in addressing social and economic factors that directly impact a person's ability to reclaim their lives and to recover. Driven by the recognition that addiction is a disease, not a personal failure, SaVida Health delivers respectful, compassionate and confidential care. Today SaVida Health operates 12 outpatient treatment centers in Vermont, Massachusetts, Ohio, Virginia, and Delaware. Visit us at www.SaVidaHealth.com .

