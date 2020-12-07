SaVida Health of Southwest Virginia, a Medical Practice for Opioid and Alcohol Addiction, Opens in Wise County, VA

BIG STONE GAP, Va., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SaVida Health, a leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorder, opened a new treatment center at 310 Cloverleaf Square, Suite. B2, in Big Stone Gap, VA on December 1st. This is SaVida's eighth location in Virginia and third in Southwest Virginia joining SaVida's other sites in Abingdon, Woodbridge, Staunton, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Claypool Hill and Front Royal.

SaVida offers comprehensive, evidenced based services designed to meet a person's unique needs. In addition to prescribing FDA-approved medications like Suboxone and Vivitrol during either weekly, biweekly or monthly visits, SaVida's licensed professionals offer psychiatric medication management, medical care, counseling, and case management. This comprehensive and integrated approach to recovery is widely accepted as the most effective form of outpatient treatment for substance use disorder today.

"We are very pleased to bring our services to this region of Southwest Virginia," said Dr. James Gardner, Medical Director of SaVida in Southwest Virginia. "Addiction is a chronic disease that has touched many people. We strive to meet patients where they are in their recovery, and we have seen great success in helping our patients lead healthy, happy, productive lives."

"We are so pleased to bring another addiction treatment option to Tazewell County for patients seeking recovery. Our goal is to help people reclaim their lives by providing high-quality services that are both geographically and financially accessible to communities hit hard by the opioid epidemic. Our patients meet with our providers at conveniently scheduled appointments either in person or through telehealth. We also accept Virginia Medicaid, Medicare and most forms of commercial insurance. Our priority is to help patients achieve and maintain stability and recovery," said Andy Ward, Vice President of SaVida.

Appointments can be made for the Big Stone Gap location by calling 276-409-5055 or for any of SaVida's locations by calling (833) 356-4080 or by visiting www.SaVidaHealth.com.

About SaVida Health

SaVida Health is a leader in addiction medicine offering outpatient, medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorders. Driven by the recognition that addiction is a disease, not a personal failure, SaVida delivers respectful, compassionate and confidential care. Today SaVida operates 24 outpatient treatment centers in Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine, Virginia, and Delaware. Visit us at www.SaVidaHealth.com.

Press Contact: Andy Ward

Cell: 615-414-0919

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SaVida Health

Related Links

https://savidahealth.com/

