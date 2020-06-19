Savills Appoints Current President Mitchell Rudin as Chairman and CEO of North America

"Savills is an outstanding organization, I am excited by this appointment, and I look forward to continuing to work with the Board and my many exceptionally talented colleagues across North America and the globe to deliver for our clients," said Mitchell Rudin. "Savills is very well positioned to capitalize on a broad range of opportunities to grow our platform and continue to diversify and enhance our services. I would also like to thank Mitch for his valuable leadership and partnership over the last 18 months."

Said Mitch Steir, "the global pandemic Covid-19 has forced all of us to pause and reassess our approaches to both business and everyday life. After much reflection, I have concluded that it is time for me to step down from my current position as CEO. Leaving the company I helped build and saying goodbye to my many friends and wonderful colleagues has not been an easy decision. I am extremely proud of how we grew the business from a half a dozen offices into a diversified real estate services group with 35 offices across the US, and which is now an integral part of a global company of over 600 offices. I take tremendous pride in what we've accomplished. It's been so much more than a job; it's been one of the great joys of my life. And of course I'll be cheering for everyone's continued health, happiness and success, and I'm sure that the business will continue to go from strength to strength."

Prior to his role as President of the Company, Mr. Rudin served as CEO of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, where he was instrumental in transitioning Mack-Cali's portfolio from troubled suburban offices to a dynamic mix of office and multi-family properties situated along the New Jersey waterfront and in transit-rich locations. Prior to Mack-Cali, Rudin served as CEO and President of U.S. Commercial Operations at Brookfield Office Properties where he was responsible for overseeing a strategic plan and rebranding effort for Brookfield's 50-million-square-foot portfolio of 80 buildings spread across the country. Before Brookfield, Mr. Rudin spent two decades at CBRE, eventually as CEO and President of CBRE's New York Tri-State Region where he doubled revenue. Mr. Rudin received a B.A. from Franklin & Marshall College and a J.D. from Boston College Law School.

Savills helps organizations find the right solutions that ensure employee success. Sharply skilled and fiercely dedicated, the firm's integrated teams of consultants and brokers are experts in better real estate. With services in tenant representation, workforce and incentives strategy, workplace strategy and occupant experience, project management, and capital markets, Savills has elevated the potential of workplaces around the corner, and around the world, for 160 years and counting.

