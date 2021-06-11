Savills Enhances Real Estate Solutions for Life Science and Technology Companies with Acquisition of US Firm T3 Advisors

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move as it continues expanding its North American business, global real estate advisory firm Savills has announced the acquisition of T3 Advisors (T3), which will rebrand as T3 Advisors, A Savills Company. T3, the leading real estate and workplace solutions advisor to many of the world's most innovative companies, has become the consultant of choice for life sciences and technology firms seeking unbiased, holistic, and strategic advice on all aspects of the real estate decision-making process.

T3 Advisors joins the global Savills real estate advisory platform and rebrands as T3 Advisors, A Savills Company. Tweet this Mitchell E. Rudin (left), Savills North America chairman and CEO, and Roy Hirshland (right), founder and CEO, T3 Advisors, announce the global real estate firm's acquisition of T3 Advisors, a leading commercial real estate and workplace solutions advisory to many of the world’s most innovative companies.

Founded in 2001 and with offices in Boston, New York, San Francisco, and Palo Alto, T3 has focused on applying an integrated approach that encompasses both strategy and execution when providing occupiers with real estate and workplace solutions and strategic consulting, advisory and transaction services. T3's brand has become synonymous with offering innovative, sound real estate advice to CEOs navigating change within a highly dynamic business environment. Additionally, through its Studios, T3 provides opportunities for entrepreneurs to connect with the right resources to build great companies. Savills platform and global reach will enable T3 to accelerate the growth of its unique real estate and workplace services across the US, UK and Europe, as well as the Asia Pacific.

Roy Hirshland, CEO and founder of T3 with over 33 years of experience in the sector, will become a vice chairman at Savills. He will continue to lead T3 Advisors and focus on integrating the group's unique approach to real estate advisory into the global Savills platform. T3 Managing Partners Austin Barrett, David Bergeron, and Mark Cote will become executive vice presidents and continue leadership roles with Savills.

Mitchell E. Rudin, Savills North America chairman and CEO, commented, "T3's innovative approach to serving clients in the life sciences and technology communities aligns perfectly with Savills strategic objectives. We are looking forward to working with T3 across our platform to expand relationships with existing and new clients, building upon the momentum we already have developed, opening six new offices successfully in the past two years."

David Lipson, president of Savills North America, adds, "Over the course of the last two years, I have had the privilege of working closely with a number of T3's talented professionals, and I have found T3's culture, business, focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, and creativity to be in lockstep with Savills business philosophy and values."

Hirshland said, "I am passionate about providing our clients and our team with the very best and most innovative platform for success with a true global reach. This is a merger that we have been considering carefully over some time, and I couldn't be more excited about the next phase of T3's journey. I am proud to be part of the leadership team as we continue to expand the innovative, unique real estate and workplace services that we provide to clients."

Mark Ridley, the global CEO of Savills, said, "The acquisition of T3 will further amplify the life science and technology industry advisory services that Savills can provide to clients on a global basis. These are key growth sectors for us and are integral to our continued strategic expansion across North America."

About Savills Inc.

Savills helps organizations find the right solutions that ensure employee success. Sharply skilled and fiercely dedicated, the firm's integrated teams of consultants and brokers are experts in better real estate. With services in tenant representation, workforce and incentives strategy, workplace strategy and occupant experience, project management, and capital markets, Savills has elevated the potential of workplaces around the corner, and around the world, for 160 years and counting.

For more information, please visit Savills.us and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About T3 Advisors

T3 Advisors believes space means so much more than square footage—it's a platform to grow profitably and build a lasting culture. T3 partners with companies from startups to multinational corporations to develop and implement a range of corporate real estate solutions. Acting as the client's outsourced real estate department or as an extension of the existing team, T3 delivers a range of real estate services, including tailored brokerage, location advisory, portfolio planning, consultative insights, and ongoing workplace support. Placed at the center of innovation ecosystems with offices in Boston, NYC, San Francisco and Palo Alto, T3 has advised thousands of companies globally.

For more information, please visit t3advisors.com.

SOURCE Savills

Related Links

https://www.savills.us

