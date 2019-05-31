Savills Launches New Office in Nashville, Tennessee

"Savills is committed to sustained growth that strengthens the company's position as the leading tenant advisory firm in North America," said Vice Chairman and Southeast Region Lead Chris White. "This move demonstrates Savills strategic investment in the Southeast regional markets and reaffirms our pledge to deliver global expertise locally."

The firm welcomes David McRae, David Koziak and Tatum Flynn as executive managing directors, Austin Johnson assistant director and Michelle Schreiber as the office's operations manager.

The Nashville team will continue specializing in tenant representation, with specific expertise in office and industrial leasing. The team has earned the loyalty of some of Nashville's most prominent companies, including CapStar Bank, Corizon Health, CoreCivic, Adams & Reese LLP, Bone McAllester Norton PLLC, NASBA, Specialty Care, EcoEnergy, Comcast, WEX, TVA, SSOE, Delek and VACO, among others.

McRae has more than 20 years of experience in commercial real estate and has executed more than 12 million square feet of commercial leases with lease values over $1 billion. He has worked with clients from a broad range of industries, including legal, healthcare, industrial and professional and financial services.

Koziak focuses on developing custom occupancy solutions that drive productivity and profitability for his clients. He earned the highly regarded designation of Certified Commercial Investment Member for proven expertise in financial, market and investment analysis, in addition to negotiation.

Flynn provides transaction and account management services to both local and national clientele. His primary responsibilities include structuring and negotiating commercial leases, developing comprehensive and strategic real estate plans, assisting with the acquisition and disposition of owned or leased properties and lease administration.

"Savills has a strong legacy of exceptional advisory and tenant representation, which closely aligns with our model of client service," said McRae. "The firm has a flat management structure and a nimble approach that will give us the ability and resources we need to solve the challenges our clients are facing, no matter where they are located."

Savills has grown significantly in North America over the past five years. During this active period of coast-to-coast expansion, the firm has acquired several top brokerage offices, teams and consultants in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, North Carolina, Phoenix, Seattle, Silicon Valley, southern California, Toronto, Washington, D.C., and now Nashville.

With 32 offices and more than 800 employees in North America, Savills provides local and international clients with a comprehensive and cohesive suite of services and solutions encompassing tenant representation, workplace strategy and occupant experience, workforce and incentives strategy, labor analytics, and project management and other areas of commercial real estate.

About Savills Inc.

Savills helps organizations find the right solutions that ensure employee success. Sharply skilled and fiercely dedicated, the firm's integrated teams of consultants and brokers are experts in better real estate. With services in tenant representation, workforce and incentives strategy, workplace strategy and occupant experience, project management, and capital markets, Savills has elevated the potential of workplaces around the corner, and around the world, for 160 years and counting.

For more information, please visit Savills.us and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

