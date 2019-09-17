Savills Opens New Calgary, Alberta Office in Canada

The firm hires local commercial tenant experts Joshua Hamill and Adam Stewart to launch the new location

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Savills has launched a new office in Calgary, establishing the global real estate firm's presence in the local market. Industry experts Joshua Hamill and Adam Stewart, joining from Cresa, will extend the Savills platform of commercial tenant-focused services and solutions throughout western Canada.

The firm welcomes Stewart as vice president and Hamill as senior managing director and market leader. Specializing in occupier advisory, the team brings expertise in tenant representation, consulting, strategic planning, financial analysis and disposition. They will be responsible for building Savills profile in the region and integrating its complementary services in workforce and incentives strategy, workplace strategy and occupant experience, project management and capital markets into the local offering.

"Alberta is a critical component of the energy sector backbone of North America. Josh and Adam are exceptional performers and will provide our clients full continuity of service in the key energy sector markets, connecting Houston, Denver and Calgary," said Vice Chairman and Central Region Lead Richard Schuham. "Their experience in other sectors will bolster our capabilities as well. We could not be more excited to have Josh and Adam on board to lead the charge in Alberta."

With more than 10 years of commercial real estate experience, Hamill will oversee local brokerage and consulting practices while executing strategies to grow the company's prominence in the area. He has advised businesses and investors in various markets and industries across North America. Prior to Savills, Hamill was one of the highest-producing brokers of Cresa's office in Alberta. As principal, he was responsible for the daily operations and growth of the firm. He has been involved in over 300 transactions, totaling more than 2.5 million square feet, in his career. Some of Hamill's notable work includes projects on behalf of MEG Energy, Bell Canada, Tervita Corporation and National Oilwell Varco.

Stewart leverages his expertise in financial analysis and local market economics to develop customized real estate strategies for his clients. He was a senior advisor at Cresa in Alberta before joining Savills. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Hugessen Consulting and Finance for Good. Stewart has extensive experience in the nonprofit, technology, engineering and energy sectors, having worked with organizations such as Calgary Economic Development, SkipTheDishes and Patterson-UTI Drilling.

"We are extremely proud to launch the Savills platform in western Canada," said Hamill. "The global leading and elite level output Savills delivers is necessary in such a dynamic, sophisticated market. The opportunity to lead the Savills expansion in western Canada and introduce our offering to clients here is beyond exciting."

The Calgary launch signals Savills continued investment in the Canadian market and another step in the firm's North American expansion. The company recently announced the arrival of Associate Director Kenny Lam in Toronto, strengthening its Global Retail Services offering. In the U.S., over the last several months, Savills has opened new offices in Detroit, Mich., and Nashville, Tenn.; added highly specialized brokers and consultants across the region; and expanded Workthere, an online listing platform and dedicated advisory service for flexible space.

"We are incredibly excited to join the Savills team and to have the opportunity to add another branch to the company's network with the opening of our office," said Stewart. "The existing first-class professionals, platform, and systems that Savills possesses will provide our local team with the tools we need to best represent our clients in the western Canadian market, taking our tenant representation abilities to a new level."

