Saving kids from drowning, WUANAP the Smart LifeCollar is now available for purchase

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, WUANAP launched its Indiegogo campaign, making it available for purchase, for adults. This week it announced the Smart LifeCollar, Kids edition. The US patented smart Lifecollar WUANAP hides inside a state-of-the-art computer system that detects whether the wearer is at risk of dying from drowning and activates a flotation device to get your nose and mouth out of the water. Currently, drowning is the world's third leading cause of accidental death, resulting in 372,000 deaths per year and 42 per hour. Children are having the highest risk (source: WHOint). WUANAP has the potential to save the lives of thousands of kids around the world.

(PRNewsfoto/WUANAP)

Meant for children of ages from 3 to 14, the smart LifeCollar is fitted to the neck of the wearer, so it is comfortable and easy to wear. If the child becomes unconscious in the water for any reason, the neoprene collar's inflation system – also patented – is automatically activated within five seconds of a person becoming unconscious.

There are seven situations in which WUANAP is inflated: unconsciousness, immobility, panic attacks, seizures, exceeding your breath-holding limit, pressing the manual panic button and screaming underwater. The moment WUANAP is activated, it will launch a SOS signal to the parents. Aside from being a useful, practical, and comfortable safety system that is unprecedented in the market, WUANAP can be linked to a smartphone app where parents can control and activate the device from their phone and even program if the child is more than x miles away from their parents.

In many cases, when families are out on vacation supervision is a must, WUANAP focuses on providing security for parents. Not only does this product exist for kids, but for parents as well. Featuring a motherboard with sensors coordinated by an algorithm, it detects when a person is in distress and inflates to keep their chin, nose and mouth high above the surface of the water, allowing them to breathe even if unconscious.

WUANAP will be available for use in the spring of 2021 but is available for purchase now for the whole family with early bird discount through Indiegogo.

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/wuanap-smart-lifecollar-and-water-sport-s-tracker#/

