Saving Our Souls: How a Vape Company is Helping in the Fight Against Coronavirus

IRVINE, Calif., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When the FDA released its guidance for companies that want to step up and help with the coronavirus pandemic by temporarily producing hand sanitizer, they probably didn't expect this. While many companies have stepped up to the challenge, Black Note, an e-liquid company, is one of the latest to do something in support of those affected by COVID-19.



This is a time when we all need to come together for the good of the most vulnerable among us. In the midst of the shortage of effective hand sanitizers, they're dedicating part of their manufacturing operation to producing bottles of a new sanitizer, called SOS: Save One Soul.



The importance of hand-washing as a tool to slow the spread of COVID-19 can't be overstated. Along with social distancing, it's one of the most effective and universally-recommended actions we can all take. That's why the FDA released its guidance, and social responsibility is why Black Note has stepped up to provide what society needs right now, and the machines at their manufacturing facility in Italy are running day and night to meet the demand.



The new hand sanitizer is completely compliant with FDA and World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, containing 80% alcohol and killing 99.9% of germs. It's being produced and bottled in Italy, coming in 60 ml / 2 fl oz. bottles like those the company usually uses for its e-liquid. The product bottle is registered with the FDA with the following National Drug Code (NDC): 76550-001-01



The sanitizer contains hydrogen peroxide, glycerin, and water in addition to either ethyl or isopropyl alcohol, giving it a much thinner consistency than an ordinary sanitizer gel. In combination with the compact bottles, this makes it perfect for use when you're out of the house because it sanitizes without the need for running water and dries quickly on its own.



The sanitizer is available for $3.99 per bottle, and there is free shipping available if you buy it in combination with some of Black Note's ordinary e-liquid products. You can buy the bottles individually, but recognizing the extreme need for hand sanitizer in these uncertain times, they're also available wholesale from the company.



The company has a simple message: "Together we will beat this virus. It is hard to navigate the unknown, but as we continue to understand better how to slow the spread of COVID-19, we all know one thing that makes the most significant difference: Sanitized Clean Hands Save Lives. We hope you and your families stay healthy happy and safe during these unprecedented times."

