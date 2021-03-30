Savingforcollege.com acquires TheCollegeMonk.com, Strengthening its Position in the Education Content Space

NEWARK, Del., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Savingforcollege.com announced its acquisition of TheCollegeMonk.com, a one-stop platform that guides students through the college selection process.

TheCollegeMonk, founded in June 2019 by Upneet Grover, Shameer Khan, and Lohith P, is the fastest-growing university search portal in the United States, reaching more than a million users each year. The platform provides detailed information about colleges, courses, scholarships, student loans and career opportunities so that students can make the right choice when it comes to their education.

The acquisition extends Savingforcollege.com's reach to thousands of prospective and current college students and builds on its existing educational content offerings.

"We were impressed by what TheCollegeMonk has accomplished in such a short period of time, and we're thrilled to add the site to the Savingforcollege.com family," said Marcos Cordero, Founder and CEO of Savingforcollege.com. "This acquisition gives us the organic distribution capabilities to share our expertise with a broad audience of over a million students, parents and universities."

"Important college decisions — like selection, funding and courses — aren't made in isolation. We believe these are all connected, and that the information needs to be housed under a single roof. That's how the platform was born, and we're happy to find the right home for TheCollegeMonk with Savingforfollege.com. The company's vision matches ours, and we share their passion for helping students, similar to how we've done for our India business – Getmyuni.com," added Upneet Grover, founder of TheCollegeMonk, also the founder of Getmyuni education group – an India-based edtech company which has products in the higher education space like Ieltsmaterial.com and GetmyuniLearn.

The deal size, though confirmed as an all-cash deal, was undisclosed.

About Savingforcollege.com:



Savingforcollege.com has been a leading independent authority on 529 savings plans since 1999. Their site compiles and analyzes data, and creates content and tools to provide parents, financial professionals and state agencies with resources to help them understand how to meet the challenge of increasing education costs.

