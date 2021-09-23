Savista Introduces New CEO

Jan's initial priorities are to connect with clients and with Savista's 4,000 colleagues across the globe. "I'm very excited to join Savista. Savista's portfolio of healthcare revenue cycle services is needed by healthcare systems now more than ever. I know that there are terrific things to come and I'm looking forward to being a part of this great team."

Brenda Cline will serve as an advisor to Jan and the leadership team and will join Savista's Board of Directors effective immediately. "I'm proud of our accomplishments over the past year; separating from the legacy company, nThrive, and establishing Savista in its own right as an independent member of the Pamplona Capital Management portfolio. Jan is truly the right leader to take Savista into the future. I will be an active participant as a member of Savista's Board of Directors and will see Savista continue to grow in the future."

Savista is a prominent provider of healthcare revenue cycle management services. Savista partners with healthcare organizations to problem solve and deliver revenue cycle improvement services that enable their success, support their patients, and nurture their communities. Savista integrates knowledge and expertise of the revenue cycle to provide financial and operational performance benefits for healthcare organizations of any size. Savista's global organization of 4,000 colleagues partners with more than 330 US-based healthcare clients, delivering custom solutions to help solve their business challenges. To learn more about Savista and our value-building solutions, please visit SavistaRCM.com.

