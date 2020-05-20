Savor The Taste Of Sunshine In A Bottle With New Stella Artois® Solstice Lager - A First-Ever Summer Seasonal From Stella Artois®

Drawing on the Stella Artois brewmasters' tradition of making special brews for the holidays, the brand created something extraordinary for one of the most beloved holiday seasons of all, summertime, to encourage everyone to savor time together, in socially responsible ways online or safely distanced.

The perfect complement to a backyard soiree, driveway happy hour or afternoon spent catching some rays, Stella Artois Solstice Lager is beautifully balanced with citrus essences and triple filtered for a smooth, crisp finish. Full-flavored and refreshing, the beer features malty sweetness and zesty citrus notes and has 4.5 percent ABV and 105 calories per bottle.

As an ode to its sun-kissed namesake, Stella Artois is kicking off the season early in America's sunniest city, Phoenix, by inviting locals to enjoy the first sips of Stella Artois Solstice Lager starting Monday, May 25, 2020 through Sunday, May 31, 2020, before it hits shelves nationwide. In celebration for being one of the first to try Stella Artois Solstice Lager, locals who purchase a 12-pack at participating retailers will receive a 6-pack, compliments of the brand .*

"We are very excited for people – both in Phoenix and across the country – to try what's soon to be their new favorite beer of summer," said Lara Krug, VP of Marketing, Stella Artois. "Stella Artois Solstice Lager delivers a little taste of sunshine in a bottle, turning any summertime moment into a special celebration, at a time where summer might not look like the usual."

Beginning June 8, Stella Artois Solstice Lager will be hitting shelves across the country in 6-pack and 12-pack bottles. Savor Stella Artois Solstice Lager for a limited time, while supplies last, through Labor Day (September 7).

For more information, follow @StellaArtois #StellaSolstice on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

*Via online mail-in-rebate . Buy one (1) 12-pack of Stella Artois and receive a COMPLIMENTARY 6-pack of Stella Artois Solstice. Rebate amount will be equivalent to the purchase price of one (1) 6-pack of Stella Artois Solstice, not to exceed $6.99, excluding sales tax.

About Stella Artois

Stella Artois® is part of a Belgian brewing tradition dating back to 1366. It is the No. 1 Belgian beer in the world and is present in 95 countries. Stella Artois is a bottom filtered, blonde pilsner. It is thirst quenching with a malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavor and a hint of bitterness. Stella Artois is best enjoyed served between 37.4- and 41-degree Fahrenheit and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager. Visit www.stellaartois.com for more information.

Press Contacts

Laura Alito

[email protected]

Marisa Molbogot

[email protected]

SOURCE Stella Artois