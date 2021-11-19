Savory & Partners; St. Kitts & Nevis offshore banking and trusts: your optimal asset protection tools

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizenship by investment has always been the ultimate Plan B, a failsafe that protects against economic and political turbulence. It is for this reason, among many others such as enhanced global mobility, that many of the world's elite opt to obtain a St. Kitts & Nevis passport through investment. But the twin-island nation offers more in terms of risk mitigation, especially in terms of asset protection.

The Caribbean country boasts one of the leading citizenship by investment programs in the world, being the first to establish such a framework back in 1984. But what few people know is that it is also home to one of the most exclusive financial service sectors in the world, an environment that boasts some of the best asset protection tools in the world.

What is Asset Protection?

Asset protection is taking measures to ensure your wealth, composed of money or tangible assets such as real estate or stocks, is protected from loss either through economic fluctuation or from creditors.

For example, diversifying your money into multiple currencies is one way to protect the majority of it from sudden economic turbulence, like what happened in Venezuela or Lebanon. Having cash in different currencies keeps you afloat if one of them suddenly fails. This route is considered basic asset protection.

Other, more complex methods, include establishing foreign LLCs investing in government bonds, or opening offshore bank accounts and trusts. It is the two latter options, however, that fit perfectly with obtaining a second citizenship from St. Kitts & Nevis, and that is what we will discuss in-depth today.

What is Offshore Banking?

Offshore banking refers to opening a bank account in a foreign nation. Offshore banking comes with a multitude of benefits such as:

Being Able to Diversify Your Currency

offshore banks usually deal with all types of currency, unlike domestic banks that focus on local currency and may have unfavourable exchange rates. Offshore banks in St. Kitts & Nevis are adept at operating with a multitude of currencies worldwide, and thanks to the diversity of investors who obtain citizenship, they have teams capable of servicing clients from all over the world.

Simplifying International Business

Offshore banks make international transfers and closing global business deals simple. Offshore banks in St. Kitts & Nevis are not bound by restrictions many countries face in terms of conducting business with certain nations, and allow for smooth transactions.

Ultimate Security & Privacy

High-net-worth individuals are always targeted by the media and taxation bodies to reveal their wealth to the public. Offshore banks in Nevis have complete privacy, and are in fact quite exclusive. Opening a bank account in Nevis not only protects your assets through a robust financial framework, but also provides high levels of secrecy.

Even the infamous Paradise Paper leaks, which leaked information regarding companies and banks throughout various nations, could not penetrate the security structure of Nevis' banks and companies, protecting their clients and residents from harm.

Crypto-Friendly Trading

St. Kitts & Nevis is one of the world's most crypto-friendly nations in the world. Those looking to invest in cryptocurrency can do so through an offshore bank in the Caribbean country, which incidentally boasts a multitude of Bitcoin ATMs throughout its cities.

What Are Offshore Trusts?

Offshore trusts are the ultimate asset protection tool. A trust is a framework upon which the investors (trustor) shifts all ownership of certain assets to the trust manager (trustee) along with a letter of orders on how to use or distribute the funds to any third party (beneficiaries).

Trust law in St. Kitts & Nevis is one of the most complex in the world, and it is popular for favouring the investor over creditors. It also allows for trustors to be beneficiaries of the trust, or for the trust to conduct its own international business. Opening an offshore trust in St. Kitts & Nevis comes with endless benefits, the main ones being:

Complete Asset Protection

by shifting ownership of assets to a trust no one can come and take them from you. They cannot take what you do not have. But, at the same time, through your instructions (trust deed), you maintain full control over your assets. No court or creditor can force you to terminate the trust and pay them, because you do not technically own the assets.

Protection Against Lawsuits

For a creditor to take money from your trust, they need to sue the trust itself. Doing that in St. Kitts & Nevis can prove a torrid task, as anyone who wants to file a legal claim against a trust in St. Kitts & Nevis must:

Deposit a 25,000 USD bond with the government before filing a claim

with the government before filing a claim Complete legal action within one year of the claim

within one year of the claim Sue a foreign entity in a foreign land run under common law

in a foreign land run under common law Prove wrongdoing beyond any reasonable doubt, which is a burden of proof regularly left for criminal cases elsewhere, not civil ones.

Hence, suing a trust in St. Kitts & Nevis becomes a convoluted process that entails high legal fees, a lot of time, and great risk.

Tax Incentives

A trust in St. Kitts & Nevis may help out with taxation depending on the country the trustor is from. Trusts in St. Kitts & Nevis lower the burden of wealth by transferring asset ownership, hence affecting wealth tax. St. Kitts & Nevis trust law also allows trust to conduct business on their own according to the trust deed, and the income generated by the trust can be taxed favourably, or not even taxed at all, depending on the case.

The Perfect Alignment

Opening an offshore bank account and establishing an offshore trust in St. Kitts & Nevis goes hand in hand with gaining the citizenship of the nation through investment.

Gaining St. Kittian citizenship grants an extra layer of protection through offering a resolute Plan B as well as granting you a status of a citizen when opening a bank account and trusts, which means you are not bound by international law when doing so, but local laws that favour you heavily.

Citizenship by investment in St. Kitts & Nevis is much more than just enhancing your global mobility; it is complete protection for you, your family, and your wealth.

