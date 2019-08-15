Savoy Hosts Annual Broker Seminars to Support Anticipated High Volume of Sales for 2020 Medicare Plans

"There is a huge opportunity for continued growth in the Senior Market since the influx of baby boomers turning 65 each year. We encourage brokers to look at their book of business to identify clients who are or will be eligible for Medicare and reach out to assist them in reviewing their options," explains Scott C. Overholt , Vice President, Consumer and Senior Markets. "Our team is also prepared to assist brokers, who are not yet certified to sell Medicare, in providing their clients with needed guidance."

Featured speakers from Savoy and its carrier partners will review 2020 plans and present key sales tactics and strategies to elevate brokers' sales revenue. Additionally, brokers will have the opportunity to earn three Ethics Continuing Education (CE) credits by attending the afternoon CE course (please see registration links below for full details).

Savoy will host three sessions—August 27 in Eastern PA, August 28 in Southern NJ and August 29 in Northern NJ. Registration is required as space is limited.

REGISTRATION INFORMATION

Date: Tuesday, August 27

Time: 9:00AM – 4:00PM

Location: Springfield Country Club, 400 West Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064

Register here: Eastern PA Broker Seminar

Date: Wednesday, August 28

Time: 9:00AM – 4:00PM

Location: Ramblewood Country Club, 200 Country Club Parkway, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

Register here: Southern NJ Broker Seminar

Date: Thursday, August 29

Time: 9:00AM – 4:00PM

Location: Galloping Hill Park and Golf Course, 3 Golf Drive, Kenilworth, NJ 07033

Register here: Northern NJ Broker Seminar

Brokers can also email medicare@savoyassociates.com to reserve their seat.

About SAVOY

Savoy is an innovative benefits consulting firm and general agency. With over 30 years' experience, Savoy's strategic partnerships bring continued growth to brokers, carriers and vendors. Savoy provides best-in-class products and services including comprehensive health and specialty benefits, compliance, HR services, technology solutions, research, education and other employer-related services.

SOURCE Savoy

Related Links

http://www.savoyassociates.com

