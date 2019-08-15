Savoy Hosts Annual Broker Seminars to Support Anticipated High Volume of Sales for 2020 Medicare Plans
Aug 15, 2019, 13:17 ET
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Savoy, a leading benefits general agency, announces that its Senior Market Team will host three kickoff seminars for health insurance brokers before the Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP), which runs from October 15 to December 7, 2019. The broker seminars are open to all brokers who are looking to assist consumers and sell Medicare plans.
"There is a huge opportunity for continued growth in the Senior Market since the influx of baby boomers turning 65 each year. We encourage brokers to look at their book of business to identify clients who are or will be eligible for Medicare and reach out to assist them in reviewing their options," explains Scott C. Overholt, Vice President, Consumer and Senior Markets. "Our team is also prepared to assist brokers, who are not yet certified to sell Medicare, in providing their clients with needed guidance."
Featured speakers from Savoy and its carrier partners will review 2020 plans and present key sales tactics and strategies to elevate brokers' sales revenue. Additionally, brokers will have the opportunity to earn three Ethics Continuing Education (CE) credits by attending the afternoon CE course (please see registration links below for full details).
Savoy will host three sessions—August 27 in Eastern PA, August 28 in Southern NJ and August 29 in Northern NJ. Registration is required as space is limited.
REGISTRATION INFORMATION
Date: Tuesday, August 27
Time: 9:00AM – 4:00PM
Location: Springfield Country Club, 400 West Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064
Register here: Eastern PA Broker Seminar
Date: Wednesday, August 28
Time: 9:00AM – 4:00PM
Location: Ramblewood Country Club, 200 Country Club Parkway, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054
Register here: Southern NJ Broker Seminar
Date: Thursday, August 29
Time: 9:00AM – 4:00PM
Location: Galloping Hill Park and Golf Course, 3 Golf Drive, Kenilworth, NJ 07033
Register here: Northern NJ Broker Seminar
Brokers can also email medicare@savoyassociates.com to reserve their seat.
About SAVOY
Savoy is an innovative benefits consulting firm and general agency. With over 30 years' experience, Savoy's strategic partnerships bring continued growth to brokers, carriers and vendors. Savoy provides best-in-class products and services including comprehensive health and specialty benefits, compliance, HR services, technology solutions, research, education and other employer-related services.
