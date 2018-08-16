Savoy Hosts Broker Kickoff Events For Medicare Advantage Annual Election Period (AEP)

"There are tremendous growth opportunities for brokers working in the Senior Market since the entry of baby boomers," explains Colin S. Scheifler, Savoy Director, Consumer and Senior Markets. "Together with our carrier partners, we will prepare brokers for the high volume of anticipated sales for this year's AEP and other key opportunities in this booming market throughout the year."

Featured speakers from Savoy and its carrier partners will cover 2019 plans and present key sales tactics and strategies to elevate brokers' sales revenue. Additionally, there will be opportunities to network with Savoy's carrier partners throughout the event.

Savoy will host three sessions—August 28 in Eastern PA, August 29 in Southern NJ and August 30 in Northern NJ. A continental breakfast, lunch and refreshments will be provided for participants. Registration is required as space is limited.

REGISTRATION INFORMATION

Date: Tuesday, August 28, 2018



Time: 9:00AM – 1:30PM



Location: Springfield Country Club, 400 West Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064



Register here: Savoy AEP Kickoff (Springfield, PA)





Date: Wednesday, August 29, 2018



Time: 9:00AM – 1:30PM



Location: Ramblewood Country Club, 200 Country Club Parkway, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054



Register here: Savoy AEP Kickoff (Mount Laurel, NJ)

Date: Thursday, August 30, 2018



Time: 9:00AM – 1:30PM



Location: Galloping Hill Park and Golf Course, 3 Golf Drive, Kenilworth, NJ 07033



Register here: Savoy AEP Kickoff (Kenilworth, NJ)

Brokers can also email medicare@savoyassociates.com to reserve their seat.

About SAVOY



Savoy is an innovative benefits consulting firm and general agency. With over 30 years' experience, Savoy's strategic partnerships bring continued growth to brokers, carriers and vendors. Savoy tactically provides best-in-class products and services including comprehensive health and specialty benefits, compliance, HR services, technology solutions, research, education and other employer-related services.

