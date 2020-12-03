Savvas Announces its enVision® Mathematics Common Core Grades 6-8 © 2021 Earns Highest Rating from EdReports

EdReports — the highly regarded, independent nonprofit designed to improve education by providing reviews of K-12 instructional materials — applies evidence-based analysis in evaluating math and ELA programs. By giving "All-Green" ratings to each of the products in the enVision Common Core K-12 line, EdReports has determined that the full math series consistently delivers high-quality, standards-aligned instructional material across all grade levels.

"We appreciate EdReports for recognizing the high-quality of our entire enVision K-12 math series," said Savvas Learning Company CEO Bethlam Forsa. "Teaching with high-quality instructional materials has a direct impact on student learning outcomes. With its adaptive learning and innovative instructional design, enVision provides educators the high-quality curriculum they are looking for to increase both student engagement and achievement."

EdReports concluded that enVision Mathematics Common Core Grades 6-8 © 2021 earned a "meets expectations," or "All-Green," rating in all three of its evaluation categories. Known as "gateways," the categories include: "Focus & Coherence," "Rigor and Mathematical Practices," and "Usability." "Meets expectations" is EdReport's highest tier within its ratings scale for standards alignment and usability. The full array of programs within the enVision series, all of which have earned "All-Green" ratings from EdReports, include:

enVision ® Mathematics Common Core © 2020 Grades K-5

® Mathematics Common Core © 2020 Grades K-5 enVision ® Mathematics Common Core © 2021 Grades 6-8

® Mathematics Common Core © 2021 Grades 6-8 enVision ® A|G|A Common Core © 2018

® A|G|A Common Core © 2018 enVision® Integrated Mathematics Common Core © 2019

What sets enVision apart is its research-grounded lesson design, which features problem-based and visual learning to help students develop deep conceptual understanding of mathematics. Accessible through Savvas Realize™ , one of the edtech industry's most versatile learning management systems, enVision offers a rich, interactive experience designed to support students of all levels and provide them access to instructional content online, offline, and anytime. Like other products in the nationally recognized series, enVision Mathematics Grades 6-8 offers the flexibility of print, digital, and blended instruction, with activities such as:

3-Act Math Modeling — Multimedia lessons present engaging, real-world situations where students use mathematical models to propose solutions that are meaningful to them.

— Multimedia lessons present engaging, real-world situations where students use mathematical models to propose solutions that are meaningful to them. MathXL for school practice and enrichment — Personalized learning options such as additional examples, videos, and individual questions provide instant feedback to help correct errors and misconceptions.

— Personalized learning options such as additional examples, videos, and individual questions provide instant feedback to help correct errors and misconceptions. Interactivities powered by Desmos — Interactives like a cutting-edge graphing calculator and geometry technology are embedded directly in lessons.

— Interactives like a cutting-edge graphing calculator and geometry technology are embedded directly in lessons. Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Projects — High-interest activities provide opportunities for students to explore real social, economic, and environmental issues.

"Middle school math is about creating engaging content and sharing it in a way that grabs students' attention and holds it for every class," said Heidi Bruhn, vice president of mathematics at Savvas Learning Company. "Our enVision Mathematics series sets the standard for true problem-based learning and visual instruction, giving students real choice in how they learn and apply math."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit www.Savvas.com .

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company

Related Links

https://www.savvas.com/

